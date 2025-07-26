One Piece Already Revealed the Creators of An Ancient Weapon

Of the many unanswered questions in One Piece surrounding the Ancient Kingdom and the Void Century, the Ancient Weapons may just be the most mysterious, despite seeming like a crucial part of the whole picture. The Egghead Arc proved just how devastating the Ancient Weapons truly are with Vegapunk’s revelation that they were responsible for sinking half of One Piece’s world. Over the course of the series so far, fans have gradually been introduced to each of the Ancient Weapons. The identity of only one Ancient Weapon is left to be confirmed, and now, One Piece may have revealed the potential creators of the Ancient Weapons.

In Chapter 1154 of One Piece, Jarul and Harald reveal the existence of a group of Giant hammer-wielding shipwrights known as the Galleila band. The curious organization is said to have consisted of over a hundred Giants, including Ancient Giants, all of whom were unfortunately taken prisoner at some point, presumably by the World Government. As the name already implies, more than likely, this Galleila band could actually be the origin point of the Galley-La Company on Water Seven and might even explain how the blueprints for Pluton ended up on the island of shipwrights. In fact, it is possible this group of Giants could be the creators of not just Pluton but also another very important ship.

One Piece May Have Just Revealed Pluton’s Creators

While the two groups are named differently in English, phonetically, the two names sound nearly the same, making a connection between the two very likely. Interestingly, in Japanese, the two words are spelled nearly the same, save for one character, with Galley-La being spelled as “ガレーラ” while Galleila is spelled “ガレイラ.” One Piece has pulled the wool over fans’ eyes twice already with similar phonetic deceptions like “Raftel” and “Laugh Tale” and, even more infamously, “Gold Roger” and “Gol D. Roger.”

It makes sense for the Galleila Giants to be the creators of Pluton for multiple reasons, the first and foremost being that Pluton has been described as a powerful warship, and who better to be its creators than a legendary group of Giant shipwrights. Much like how the Fishmen possess Poseidon, the Giants may have possessed Pluton, maintaining the speculated pattern of each major race being entrusted with an Ancient Weapon.

More importantly, the Water Seven Saga revealed that the World Government has been trying to get their hands on the blueprints to Pluton for years, and this could explain why the Galleila band was all captured and imprisoned. Moreover, as Iceburg revealed in Chapter 344, Pluton had once been built on Water Seven, and it is possible that the blueprints were thus entrusted to the shipwrights of the island at the time of Galleila’s capture. As for how Pluton ended up under Wano, it is very possible that the warship was transported to Wano by an Ancient Giant, which would, in turn, explain the curious existence of Onigashima. Ancient Giants like Oars have previously been described as “continent pullers,” and it’s not too difficult to imagine one with a skull as big as the one that makes up Onigashima could drag a warship like Pluton.

It’s also possible that the Galleila band built the Noah, though there’s not much to prove this particular theory. Nonetheless, given that Iceburg seemed quite knowledgeable about the Ancient Weapons and the Poneglyphs, perhaps he intentionally named Galley-La after the band of Giants, intending to keep their legacy alive in his own way.

