One Piece Celebrates One Final Major Event Before Wrapping Up 2025

There is no denying that since the One Piece franchise began its run in 1997, the series has continued to improve year after year, cementing itself as one of the biggest titles of all time. 2025 was no exception and may even stand out as one of the franchise’s strongest recent years, as it introduced major changes to both the anime and the manga while showcasing one of the most anticipated arcs. The anime saw its biggest shift yet with the announcement that it will move to a seasonal format starting next year, limiting releases to 26 episodes annually and bringing an end to its legendary 26-year continuous run.

At the same time, the manga’s depiction of the Elbaph arc delivered some of the series’ most impactful revelations. With the anime concluding its run on December 28, 2025, fans may have believed there were no major events left for the year. However, the franchise is marking its final celebration of 2025 by honoring the birthday of one of its most iconic figures. December 31 marks the birthday of the pirate whose legacy ignited the Great Pirate Era and sent countless adventurers to sea in search of the One Piece, the one and only King of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger.

One Piece Celebrates the King of the Pirates’ Birthday Ahead of the End of 2025

Gol D. Roger is undeniably one of the most important characters in One Piece, serving as the central figure who ignited the Great Pirate Era and reshaped the world of the series. As the first-ever King of the Pirates and one of the franchise’s most prominent figures, his birthday is a significant occasion. To mark the celebration, the official One Piece accounts on X shared not one but two visuals honoring Roger. One features an edited design, while the other is a completely new illustration that portrays Roger wielding his sword, looking menacing and battle-ready, perfectly capturing the essence of the Pirate King.

2025 was also a notable year for Gol D. Roger, as the series depicted the events of the God Valley Incident through a flashback, giving the Pirate King increased focus. These moments revealed more about his younger days, showing him as a rowdy pirate before he claimed his legendary title. The reveal that even Gol D. Roger once fawned over Shakky further distinguished him from Luffy, while adding a new layer to his character that fans had never seen before. With the story drawing closer to its climax, next year is likely to bring even more revelations about this beloved figure. For now, however, One Piece closes out 2025 by celebrating Gol D. Roger’s birthday as its final major event of the year.

