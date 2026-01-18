One Piece Unveils the True Power of Its New Legendary Weapon (Far Beyond Anything Expected)

The One Piece manga has returned with a new chapter this week, and after more than half a year, the series has finally wrapped up its flashback and returned to the present timeline in Elbaph. The latest flashback may be the best the series has ever delivered, as it finally depicted the events of the God Valley Incident, the legendary moment fans have waited years to fully see. Amid the massive lore reveals, the story also placed a strong focus on its newest legendary weapon and a key character. This entire flashback centered on Loki and why he was long believed to be the one who killed his father.

However, the flashback ultimately redefined Loki as a tragic hero, revealing that he did kill his father using a legendary weapon and a Devil Fruit. Fans were finally introduced to Ragnir, along with the surprise revelation that the weapon is a hybrid with a squirrel as well. While this twist added intrigue, it was already clear that Ragnir is inspired by Thor’s Mjolnir from Norse mythology. With Ragnir already showcasing abilities similar to Mjolnir, the latest chapter emphasizes that its roots lie far more in Norse mythology than in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s interpretation, which portrays the weapon primarily as a lightning-based tool.

Loki’s Ragnir Might Be One Piece’s Best Legendary Weapon Yet

In One Piece Chapter 1171, titled “Ragnir,” Loki is finally freed and allowed to join the battle to save Elbaph. Eager to prove himself, the Accursed Prince wastes no time diving into the fight when the perfect opportunity arises. One of the massive monsters, a Draguar manifested by Killingham from children’s dreams, makes its way into the lower regions of Elbaph. Excited to warm up before heading higher, Loki strikes the Draguar with Ragnir using an attack called Nibelheim, instantly covering the creature in ice and completely halting it. Since Ragnir is based on Mjolnir, fans initially expected its abilities to be limited to controlling lightning and storms.

However, Ragnir appears to draw far more deeply from Norse mythology, suggesting that its primary power may be weather manipulation rather than just lightning and storms, allowing it to control temperatures enough to summon ice as well. The attack name Nibelheim itself comes from Norse mythology, referring to the realm of ice. This reinforces the idea that Ragnir is not simply a copy of Mjolnir, but a unique interpretation, perhaps closer to a blend of the Leviathan Axe and Mjolnir from the God of War series.

That said, Ragnir’s true potential is only beginning to be discovered. The weapon’s squirrel-like nature implies that it is a living entity, which helps explain why Ragnir often seems to act on its own. Additionally, its role as the guardian of the legendary Devil Fruit that Loki consumed could further elevate its importance. As more of Ragnir’s abilities are revealed, this legendary weapon may ultimately rival, even surpass, One Piece’s Ancient Weapons.

