One Piece’s Anime Finally Introduces The Best New Elbaph Character & Fans Aren’t Ready For His Secret

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! After a brief setback in Elbaph, One Piece‘s anime has finally commenced the arc by introducing Prince Loki. The anime returned last month with a new schedule after a three-month hiatus. Starting with Elbaph, One Piece will follow a seasonal format, releasing 26 episodes each year instead of having a weekly schedule. While the anime will keep adapting one chapter per episode, the animation quality is more stunning than ever, and the new format allows the animators to work on a healthier schedule. Elbaph is by far the most crucial arc of the story, and Loki is at the center of it.

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Manga readers already know everything about him, and he is one of the most crucial characters in the overall story since he is directly tied to the final antagonist and the Void Century. Loki was first mentioned in Chapter 858 as the man who wanted to marry Lola, Big Mom’s daughter. Big Mom wanted to smooth things over with the Giants, and a marriage alliance would have been perfect for her, but her daughter ran away from home. Loki is a heavily misunderstood character, hated by the Giants for a crime he didn’t even commit. However, now that he has finally made his debut, the story will soon unravel everything fans need to know about him.

One Piece‘s Loki Possesses an Ancient Power

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The Prince of Elbaph was initially believed to be the murderer of King Harald, the strongest and most beloved King in Elbaph’s history. Considering Loki’s bad reputation since his mischievous pranks that often caused trouble for the Giants, no one believed that he was the perpetrator behind the tragic incident at Aurust Castle 14 years ago.

The anime will soon unravel the truth behind the incident and why Loki ended up in such a state. He has been tied to the legendary tree for six years, and no one has set him free. Additionally, the power he possesses is beyond imagination, and it’s directly tied to the Void Century. There’s also a reason why it had to be Loki who consumed that legendary Devil Fruit since he is the only one who can fully utilize its power.

Following Loki’s introduction in the Elbaph Arc, the anime will also introduce the Holy Knights, who briefly appeared in the opening theme. The beautiful island will soon plunge into chaos after the villains arrive there, as the story will bring fans one step closer to learning the truth about the Void Century.

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