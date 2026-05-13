25 Years Later, Underrated Sci-Fi Anime Gets a New Release

Considering the number of anime series released each year, a lot of them goes under the radar or simply gets forgotten over time. Alien Nine is one such forgotten OVA series that was released in 2001 and remains underrated t

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sixth-grade student Yuri Otani is elected by her class to be one of the three members of Elementary School 9’s “Alien Party,” alongside fellow “Alien Fighters” Kumi Kawamura and Kasumi Tomine. They are expected to preferably capture, not kill, any aliens that invade school grounds. Aiding their endeavors are advisor Ms. Megumi Hisakawa and symbiotic aliens named “Borg” that attach to their host’s head to protect them from danger.

The main reason why Yuri hates to be in the Alien Party is due to her fear of aliens. If she doesn’t outright faint at the sight of them, then her fear keeps her frozen in place so that she can’t get the job done. As such, Kumi, Kasumi, and Yuri’s Borg have to pick up her slack. Ms. Hisakawa tells the girls that the better they can fuse with their Borgs, the more effective they will be at their job. But could there be another reason behind the existence of the Alien Party and the relationship between girls and Borgs?

Young Champion

Hitoshi Tomizawa

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!