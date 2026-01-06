One Piece Just Confirmed Elbaph’s Next King, And He Will Be Even Better Than Harald

Warning: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga! The ongoing flashback in the One Piece manga is finally nearing its end as the truth behind Harald’s death comes to light. The flashback begins not long after the Holy Knights attack Elbaph to force the Giants into becoming their slaves. The World Government has long desired the power of the strongest race in the world, and with the impending war closer than ever, they need as many powerful puppets on their side as possible. However, the series had to explain the tragedy behind Harald’s death and everything that led to Loki being imprisoned for such a horrible crime. Harald wasn’t only the strongest, but also the most loved king Elbaph had ever seen, yet his journey comes to a grueling end when he puts his faith in the World Government.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Harald was ready to sacrifice himself if it meant building a better future for his people. However, Imu and the Five Elders had other plans for the Giant King, something he never anticipated. After joining the Holy Knights and doing all kinds of dirty work for the World Government, he was granted the power of immortality, which was only an excuse for Imu to have full control over him. Harald was turned into a puppet, ordered to destroy his own people, until Loki was forced to stop him.

Harald Entrusted Elbaph to Loki Before Taking His Final Breath in One Piece Chapter 1170

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

While Harald wasn’t in Elbaph when Loki was born and abandoned by his mother, he ended up loving his second son just as much as he loved Hajrudin. Loki was the prince of Elbaph and resembled Harald in many ways, even in strength, since the blood of the ancient Giants ran strong in their veins. He also knew how kind and caring his son was, something he wanted from the future king of Elbaph.

When tragedy struck over 14 years ago, he placed a huge burden on his son’s shoulders. Loki was the only one capable enough to kill him, and the only way he could do that was by consuming the legendary Devil Fruit of Elbaph. Harald wanted Loki to paint him as a ruthless tyrant and to tell everyone in the kingdom how he killed the Giant soldiers. He didn’t care how the country would see him since he would already be dead. This way, Loki would become Elbaph’s hero and the new king, someone who would finally build a better future for Elbaph.

However, even though Loki was forced to kill Harald, he couldn’t bring himself to let his father be remembered as a villain. As the story has finally unraveled the mystery behind the tragedy, it’s only a matter of time before Loki stands against the Holy Knights and saves the children. Since it was Harald’s dying wish to have his son become the next ruler, it’s all but confirmed that Elbaph will finally have a new ruler after 14 years.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!