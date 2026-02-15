One Piece Officially Reveals Loki’s Devil Fruit Form & It’s Terrifying

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! After a lengthy flashback focusing on Harald and Rocks D. Xebec, One Piece finally resumes the awaited fight against the Holy Knights in Elbaph. The Straw Hat Pirates were warmly welcomed by the Giants, but amid the celebrations, the Holy Knights invaded the island and attempted to take it over. In order to force the Giants to surrender, they take the children hostage, a plan that seems to be working far too well. The World Government has always wanted to take over Elbaph, but they have grown more desperate after Vegapunk’s broadcast. The scientist’s message serves as the catalyst for the greatest war the world will face after 800 years.

This is why the World Government needs powerful soldiers on their side, and nothing is better than having the world’s strongest race serve Imu. Things are about to take a major turn after Loki and Luffy arrive on the surface. To protect his father’s reputation, who became a puppet of Imu, Loki decided to become the villain who killed Elbaph’s beloved king for the sake of power. Now that the island is on the brink of being destroyed, the prince of Elbaph has decided to rise again and protect everyone just like his father wanted. The series has already implied several times just how powerful Loki is. He is the strongest character in Elbaph, but his true powers are beyond anything one can imagine.

Loki’s Devil Fruit in One Piece Is Tied to The Void Century

While the manga hasn’t revealed the name of Loki’s Devil Fruit, it shows he can take on the form of a gigantic dragon. The Devil Fruit has been a treasure in Elbaph for centuries, and no one was chosen by Ragnir, the fruit’s guardian. As a warhammer brought to life by the Devil Fruit, Ragnir takes on the appearance of a squirrel and lends Loki its support.

Fourteen years ago, when Loki consumed the Devil Fruit after Ragnir found him worthy, he gained enough power to stop his father’s rampage and kill him. The latest Chapter 1174 reveals that the dragon’s size is enough to cover the skies, and its appearance is similar to the dragon featured in the mural from Chapter 1138. Loki and Luffy arrive together on the battlefield, and even with his giant Gear 5 form, Luffy wasn’t even the size of Loki’s horns.

As the strongest duo in Elbaph make their appearance, Jarul recites quotes from the ancient text Harley about a rare day when lightning and snow combine, and a giant will cover the sky with his presence, along with the beast and the sounds of the drums of liberation, marking the return of the Sun God Nika. This much information is enough to determine the importance of such a partnership. It wouldn’t be surprising if a similar duo existed over 800 years ago with Joy Boy and the legendary Devil Fruit’s previous wielder.

