One-Punch Man Season 3 Visual Reignites the Anime’s Biggest Complaint (& Doesn’t Bode Well for Part 2)

One-Punch Man is returning for Season 3, Part 2 in 2027, and the visual used for this announcement is reigniting the biggest complaint about the series — and raising concerns about the next batch of episodes. After a heavily criticized second outing and six-year wait for Season 3, many feel that the One-Punch Man anime is already dead. And anyone holding onto a last sliver of hope that things will turn around is likely to lose interest after another gap between chapters (though it’s a shorter one than before).

Of course, the wait for One-Punch Man Season 3, Part 2 presents an opportunity for the studio to reevaluate its approach and address major criticisms. With any luck, we’ll see a turnaround when Saitama’s story continues. However, it’s probably fans don’t get their hopes up. Not only were the biggest complaints about Season 2 not fixed — despite a lengthy delay leading up to Season 3 — but even the news that Season 3 would be back in 2027 leaned into the largest problem fans have with the anime.

One-Punch Man Season 3, Part 2 Art Continues Complaints About a Lack of Effort

Image Courtesy of J.C. Staff.

The biggest complaint about the One-Punch Man anime is that the animation and production quality aren’t up to par, despite Season 1 having a strong start on both fronts. Many feel that the series’ visuals and overall production dipped after the first outing, coinciding with the move from Madhouse to J.C. Staff. As One-Punch Man critics point out, the anime’s action sequences aren’t anywhere near those of modern masterpieces like Demon Slayer or Chainsaw Man. One-Punch Man demonstrates few efforts to be innovative in that regard, and it relies too heavily on static frames, despite being a superhero story that should be packed with well-flowing action pieces.

What it really boils down to is that fans feel there’s a lack of effort in One-Punch Man‘s later outings — and its Season 3, Part 2 announcement continues that issue. The series’ X account delivered the news about its next chapter, sharing key art featuring Garou and Saitama. The problem? It’s basically the same image used for Season 3, Part 1. The main difference is that the two characters are now facing each other rather than in opposite directions.

While this is intended to tease the looming showdown between Saitama and Garou, commenters were quick to condemn the approach. Many expressed disappointment, calling the visual “lazy” and wondering why there wasn’t a new image touting Part 2. It seems the frustrations surrounding the anime are boiling over, with this serving as a reminder of all the problems before it. And after seeing the points made about Part 2’s key art, it’s hard to feel confident in its ability to turn things around.

One Punch Man Season 3, Part 2’s Key Art Debacle Doesn’t Bode Well for Its Future

The debacle surrounding One Punch Man Season 3, Part 2’s teaser visual may seem small in the grand scheme of things, but it paints a worrisome picture of the anime’s future. Viewers have been vocal about what they want from the series, as well as what’s not working — and that doesn’t seem to be changing anything. The series could still surprise us, but the use of this image suggests fans’ pleas aren’t being heard. After all, given the reception to Seasons 2 and 3, Part 1, the backlash here feels predictable. With just a little more effort, it seems like it could have been avoided.

