10 Best Anime Series of the 2020s (So Far)

The 2010s were a pivotal period for anime, with streaming making the medium more accessible globally — and more popular as a result. And the 2010s’ widespread appreciation for anime has continued into the 2020s, leading to even more incredible series during the first half of the decade. It helps that massive hits like Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia continued into those years. However, there are a number of brilliant anime that debuted during the early 2020s, and the best of them have already made their mark.

Some of the biggest modern anime just miss the cut-off for the 2020s; Demon Slayer, Vinland Saga, Dr. Stone, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, and Fire Force are among the many series that premiered in 2019 and continued to be relevant for years after. While these aren’t eligible to land among the decade’s best releases, there are plenty of great ongoing anime that came out after and can still make that list. From a series about dungeon-crawling to a supernatural anime on par with Demon Slayer, these are the 2020s’ greatest hits so far.

10) Solo Leveling

Image Courtesy of A1-Pictures

Solo Leveling had an established audience before its 2024 premiere, but it’s blown up even more thanks to the anime. Based on the web novel and Manwha, Solo Leveling wastes no time throwing viewers into its action-packed world, where hunters go on dungeon crawls and fight monsters in exchange for resources. The series’ world-building is already intriguing, with its strange Gates raising many questions. However, its main character surviving a near-death encounter and waking up with access to a strange leveling-up System is the real hook. The mystery and the action are two reasons so many are invested. Considering how massive it’s become, the anime needs to be acknowledged among the biggest releases of the 2020s — even if Solo Leveling Season 3 is delayed, causing a lull in its momentum.

9) Spy x Family

Image Courtesy of Cloverworks/Wit Studio

Spy x Family made its debut in 2022, and the anime has become instantly recognizable thanks to iconic figures like Anya Forger and Bond. The series leans more into comedy and slice-of-life narratives than its premise — which sees a spy, assassin, and telekinetic becoming a fake family unit — suggests. However, it still makes for an engaging watch. There’s plenty of humor and action throughout the anime’s run, along with heartfelt moments stemming from the real affection the leads develop for one another. Spy x Family may not be the most intense anime of the decade, but it’s already shaping up to become a classic. People will likely look back on it as a staple of the 2020s.

8) Dandadan

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

Dandadan premiered in 2024, and I already feel confident calling it one of the best anime series of the 2020s. There’s a lot to love about it, from its fun blend of genres to its unique animation style. That’s not to mention the lovable characters, all of whom ground this strange story about ghosts and aliens in something more relatable and human. The dynamic between Momo and Okarun is a particular highlight, but all the characters bring a great mix of humor, charm, and emotion to the story. The series also subverts common tropes well, with the exception of a couple iffy scenes. There’s a reason interest in the anime is growing. At the very least, it’s one of the most distinct series of the decade.

7) Odd Taxi

Odd Taxi is just one season long, so the excitement surrounding its 2021 release was shortlived. However, it will go down as one of the strongest series of the decade, as it stands out for its quality and unique twists. It’s not the only modern anime to follow anthropomorphic animals, but it makes the most of this choice, leading to memorable revelations at the end. Its mystery plot is well pieced together, with the writers and animators paying attention to the details. This makes the conclusion that much more satisfying. The pay-off is worthwhile, and the well-written characters make the episodes leading up to the big reveals delightful to watch.

6) The Apothecary Diaries

Image Courtesy of Toho Animation Study/OLM

Odd Taxi may have one compelling mystery at its core, but The Apothecary Diaries delivers new ones constantly — and they’re just as excellently executed. The concept of a young apothecary being thrust into the treacherous world of royal politics is already exciting, but watching Maomao use her skills to survive and save others proves to be something truly special. She’s believably written and easy to root for, and her story raises important conversations around class and gender. Maomao isn’t the only aspect of the story that feels thoroughly fleshed out, either. The world is just as immersive, making it all too easy to fall into. It’s no wonder The Apothecary Diaries is getting a Season 3 and a movie. It’s one of the most fun anime to debut in the last few years.

5) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is Netflix’s best anime to date, and the sci-fi series is also one of the coolest anime to arrive in the 2020s. That’s high praise after just 10 episodes, but there’s a reason the series won Anime of the Year during Crunchyroll‘s 2023 Anime Awards. (It also boasts an impressive 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.) The pre-established fan base from the Cyberpunk 2077 video game helps, but its success also stems from the fact that the anime is stylish and incredibly timely. Its world, where technology runs rampant and is a corrupting force, feels all too relevant. This makes it easy to get behind its morally gray characters, all of whom are doing what it takes to survive in this dystopian nightmare. That message lands, making this both an enjoyable anime to watch and an important one.

4) 86 Eighty-Six

When it comes to mecha anime, there are few series that can top 86 Eighty-Six, which has accumulated a dedicated audience since its 2021 debut, but isn’t nearly as recognized as it should be. The anime is centered on the Republic of San Magnolia, a corrupt government that’s at war — and isn’t honest with its citizens about how that conflict is being fought. Its willingness to sacrifice people it deems lesser is gutting, but it allows the series to dig into discussions about discrimination, race, class, and propaganda. The narrative is elevated by great animation and characters, and it’s a shame it has yet to receive another season. Even at one outing, it’s one of the most powerful and important anime of the decade.

3) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

One of the best fantasy anime to come out in years — and certainly one of the best from this decade — is Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. The series first brought Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe’s manga to life in 2023, and it’s now coming up on its second season. While there’s not a lot to judge it by, its first outing is just as powerful as the manga. This series doesn’t have the breakneck pacing and non-stop action of other 2020s hits. However, it does a lot with its quieter, more thoughtful storylines. Through its main character’s travels, it’s able to explore time and the meaning it gives our lives. This makes it sad at times, but it also contains wonderful glimpses of hope. It’s no surprise that it’s resonating with so many viewers, even managing to climb to the top of My Anime List.

2) Chainsaw Man

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The recent success of Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc speaks to the anime’s popularity, but was was an instant classic after Season 1 premiered in 2022. With a premise like this one — a boy gaining the power to quite literally turn into someone with chainsaws for arms and a head — the anime was bound to leave an impression. However, it’s the incredible writing and themes that really make Chainsaw Man one of the best modern series, more so than its action and animation (which are also fantastic). Denji’s desire to live an ordinary life is all too relatable, as is his longing to connect with others. And the personalities he meets after joining Public Safety are just as compelling, making this story as heartfelt as it is eccentric.

1) Jujutsu Kaisen

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Demon Slayer may miss the cut-off to land among the 2020s’ best anime series, but another supernatural hit tops the list: Jujutsu Kaisen. The popularity of Gege Akutami’s manga made it inevitable that Jujutsu Kaisen would get attention upon its 2020 debut. However, the adaptation is so masterfully executed that it stands on its own. The anime perfectly captures the series’ high stakes, complex characters, and humor — and even when the heroes are grappling with other problems, it never loses sight of the looming threat of Sukuna. The stakes are high, and no one is safe. This makes for a thrilling story that’s unpredictable, emotional, and, most of all, memorable. Alongside Chainsaw Man, it’s the highlight of the decade.

