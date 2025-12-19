Two Years Later, Netflix Still Hasn’t Updated Fans on One Piece’s Most Exciting Project (But That Could Change Soon)

Netflix has been closely associated with the One Piece franchise over the past few years, especially since it was revealed that the platform would produce an exclusive live-action series. While Netflix has seen success with the live-action adaptation and has also made the anime more accessible, the platform announced another ambitious project for the franchise that fans were excited about. On December 17, 2023, Netflix revealed that it was collaborating with WIT Studio on a remake of the anime titled The One Piece. The announcement was well-received, as fans hoped the remake would address the pacing issues of the original series.

The One Piece was announced as an installment featuring improved pacing and modern animation, allowing fans to experience the anime in the best way possible. However, since its announcement, there have been no major updates, with only a few key visuals shared more than a year ago. Considering that the project is meant to fix pacing issues, it is somewhat ironic that its release has taken so long. That said, recent rumors suggest that fans may receive an update on the project very soon.

Netflix’s One Piece Remake Has Remained Silent Two Years After Its Announcement

WIT Studio / Shueisha

Recently, @pewpiece on X noted that the official One Piece store has been updated with two illustrations from the remake of One Piece, which is currently in development. This marks the first notable update since the small key visual tease shared last year. With Jump Festa, the year’s biggest anime event, approaching, this update suggests that preparations may be underway for a reveal related to the remake. One Piece is scheduled to have a Super Stage at Jump Festa on December 20 at 5 PM JST. While updates on the live-action series and changes to the main anime are expected to be the primary focus, it feels like the right time for fans to receive at least a minor update on the remake.

Considering that many anime are released within one to two years of their initial announcement, an update on the One Piece remake now seems imminent, and Jump Festa would be an ideal venue for a major reveal. Fans may finally get a proper teaser trailer along with a potential release window. If not, details on how the remake plans to handle the story’s length could be shared. It is expected that the One Piece remake will follow a seasonal format, likely beginning with the East Blue Saga, possibly spanning a 24-episode season. With 2026 shaping up to be a strong year for One Piece, alongside ongoing changes and the live-action series, fans could also see the remake arrive as early as fall next year if an update is revealed soon.

