One Piece Teases an Exciting Announcement in December

2025 was another incredible year for One Piece fans as the manga featured one of the best backstories in the series. The highly anticipated Elbaph Arc already commenced last year in the manga, and right before the main battle commenced, fans learned about the truth behind the God Valley Incident after waiting for more than six years. Additionally, the anime also made major changes, including a schedule change for the first time in over 26 years. The series will now release 26 episodes each year instead of following a long-running, weekly format to keep up with the animation quality. The anime will conclude the intense Egghead Incident Arc this month before going on a three-month hiatus. The Elbaph Arc will commence in April 2026 after the hiatus, following the new anime schedule.

Additionally, fans are also awaiting more updates on Netflix’s live-action Season 2, which is expected to be released next year. The trailer has been immensely praised by fans across the globe, building more anticipation about the crew’s journey in the Grand Line. There are many projects related to the franchise that need more updates, including the remake by WIT Studio. According to the latest update by Weekly Shonen Jump, December will be a perfect month for the series to reveal them.

One Piece Will Announce a Super Special Announcement in Jump Festa

The latest Weekly Shonen Jump issue teased a Super Special Announcement regarding the franchise during Jump Festa. Since the Weekly Shonen Jump issues are sold in Japan, the information was circulated across social media thanks to reliable accounts such as @WSJ_manga on X. Jump Festa is one of the largest anime and manga conventions held by Shueisha every year since 1999 without fail. Over 100,000 people attend the two-day event to experience exclusive events, including new announcements for anime, manga, and games, interactive exhibits, and unique merchandise that is often available only at the convention.

As the name suggests, Jump Festa particularly focuses on Shueisha’s magazines such as Weekly Shonen Jump, Jump Square, V Jump, Saikyo Jump, and the online platform Shonen Jump+. The event takes place in December of each year, dropping countless exciting updates about fan-favorite series. This year, the event will be held on December 20th and 21st, 2025, with One Piece taking the stage on the second day from 5:00 PM to 5:50 PM JST, closing Jump Festa with major announcements. For over two decades, One Piece has always taken the spotlight during Jump Festa, and it seems this year will be no different.

Additionally, the official website of Jump Festa shares details on the voice actors of the Straw Hat Pirates who will be present during the event. It also teases new anime and live-action announcements, so make sure to mark your calendar. The event is less than a week away, and it’s not just One Piece, but many major franchises are teasing exciting announcements to catch fans’ attention. While the event takes place in Japan, all updates will be shared on social media through official handles of the respective series.

