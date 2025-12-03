Netflix’s One Piece Remake Teases Major Update Could Be Coming Soon

It seems like One Piece has dropped a big clue on a new update for its major remake anime coming our way very soon. One Piece currently has a ton of projects now in the works that include the ongoing manga and anime releases, spinoffs, and even the live-action series coming to Netflix with its second season next year. But that’s not the only thing One Piece has in the works with Netflix as there’s also a brand new remake anime series in development as well. But things have been quiet on that front since it was first announced some time ago.

That might change soon enough as One Piece‘s official store is now featuring two new illustrations from the now in development The One Piece remake anime series (as spotted by @pewpiece on X), and that teases we could be getting an update as part of One Piece‘s reveals during Jump Festa 2026 weekend later this month. While it’s far from a full confirmation, this is the first movement we’ve seen for the remake since its first developmental art was revealed last year. Any new information would certainly be welcome at this point.

What We Know About The One Piece So Far

The official One Piece store has added two new illustrations from WIT Studio’s One Piece remake which could be hinting at an announcement during Jump Festa 2026.



The remake was originally announced in 2023. pic.twitter.com/LvhsWDlSvP — Pew (@pewpiece) December 3, 2025

Officially titled The One Piece, the new remake anime series is now in development for a release with Netflix. The new series will be directed by Masashi Koizuka for WIT Studio (Attack on Titan‘s first three seasons, Ranking of Kings) with Hideaki Abe serving as assistant director, Taku Kishimoto handling series composition, Kyoji Asano and Takatoshi Honda providing character designs and serving as chief animation director, Yasuhiro Kajino handling creature design, Eri Taguchi serving as prop designer, Ken Imaizumi and Shuhei Fukuda as action directors, and Tomomori Kuroda serving as art director.

Outside of the staff, it’s been confirmed that The One Piece will be adapting Eiichiro Oda’s long running manga series from the very beginning. But it’s seeking to be different from the Toei Animation production by taking on the series in a much closer way to the manga than the anime did before. “Deep down, I have a strong desire to utilize the best part of the manga. To do so, there will be difference between a film being incorporated with these details…This is part of our identity in this project, and adds a uniqueness to The One Piece created by WIT Studio,” Koizuka stated during One Piece Day 2024 on the new anime’s faithfulness.

WIT Studio / Netflix

Shueisha’s Jump Festa 2026 will be taking place over the December 20-21 weekend in Japan, and it’s this event that showcases many of their franchise plans for the future. It’s where fans have gotten significant updates about One Piece before, and it could be the perfect place to show off more of the remake. It might not necessarily be a release window or date, but could also be something as significant as the first footage of it in motion.

There are still many questions floating around about what The One Piece is going to look like, and whether or not there’s going to be any appetite for a new One Piece anime to begin with. But with the original anime series moving to a seasonal schedule for 2026 and beyond, there’s going to be a lot of space for all kinds of new One Piece releases.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!