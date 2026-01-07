What Time New Episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Come Out on Crunchyroll

It’s been just over two years since Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2’s Shibuya Incident came to a devastating end, but the anime is finally returning for Season 3 — and we’ve got all the details you need to catch the new episodes on Crunchyroll as they drop. The series may have taken a two-year break between outings, but Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution reinvigorated fans ahead of the Culling Game arc. It served as a reminder of what happened in Season 2, while offering enough of Season 3 to get viewers hyped about what’s next.

Of course, those who have read the Culling Game arc in Gege Akutami’s manga already know where Yuji Itadori’s story is headed. And the trailers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 paint a clear (if bleak) picture, too. Tensions seem higher than ever on the heels of the Shibuya Incident, and there’s a showdown with Yuta Okkotsu looming. That’s enough to leave any JJK fan on edge, but fortunately, they won’t need to wait long to dig into new episodes.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Premieres on Crunchyroll on January 8 at 9 a.m. PT

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will premiere with two episodes on January 8, 2026. Fans can expect the subtitled versions of these installments on Crunchyroll at 9 a.m. PT. According to Crunchyroll’s website, they’ll be available to stream in the following locations: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia.

The two-part premiere will tackle the two episodes included in the Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution movie, getting everyone on the same page before pushing full speed ahead into the rest of the Culling Game arc. From there, fans can anticipate regular weekly releases every Thursday.

What Time New Episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Drop Each Week

Following the Season 3 premiere, new episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen are expected to drop on Crunchyroll every Thursday at 9 a.m. PT. Based on that, here’s a breakdown of when subtitled installments will be available in various time zones:

Pacific Time: 9 a.m.

Mountain Time: 10 a.m.

Central Time: 11 a.m.

Eastern Time: 12 p.m.

Greenwich Mean Time: 5 p.m.

To find out when new episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen debut in your specific area, you can use Time and Date’s time zone converter. The exact number of episodes in Season 3 is not officially confirmed, but many fans are anticipating at least 12 or 13 installments to start, with the possibility of a second cour featuring a similar number.

What to Expect From Jujutsu Kaisen’s Next Outing

Following a faithful rendering of the Shibuya Incident, Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime is diving into the manga’s next arc — and assuming it remains true to the source material, viewers are in for a tense and action-packed ride. The Culling Game will see the characters caught up in a battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku, delivering a tournament-style narrative that will feature a number of compelling one-on-one fights. The trailer focuses on a looming confrontation between Itadori and Yuta, as well as Megumi demanding Itadori’s power — and those are just a few intriguing teases to tune in for.

Watch the trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 below:

Gojo is still sealed and Sukuna remains a problem, so Season 3 will need to grapple with the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident as well. It’s shaping up to be another exciting outing of the anime, and its weekly releases should keep it dominating the conversation for the rest of the Winter 2026 season.

Are you planning to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 when it premieres? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!