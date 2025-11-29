Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Finally Releases Dub Trailer Ahead of Early Premiere

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is going to be coming to theaters with an early look at the next wave of episodes, and fans have gotten the first tease for its English dub ahead of its big release. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will be kicking off the next year as one of the first, and biggest returns of 2026 overall. But even before the new season starts off, fans will get the chance to check it out in action early as part of the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution special event movie. It’ll be complete with both Japanese and English dubbed audio.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution will be hitting screens around the United States and other select regions beginning next month, and it features a special recap of some of the biggest moments from the Shibuya Incident arc seen in the second season. But the most promising aspect of the event is that it will also feature the early premiere for the first two episodes of the new season, so it’s going to be the first look fans get to see of the Culling Game. Check it out in action below thanks to the new English dubbed trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution.

What to Know for Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution

Play video

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution released across theaters in Japan earlier this Fall, but will be hitting theaters across the United States and other select regions on December 5th. The film event will also be coming to IMAX theaters even earlier as part of a special one-night only screening (across 100 IMAX screens) on December 3rd, but it’s yet to be revealed how long this special screening event might be sticking around in theaters overall. It could range anywhere from this single night release on December 5th, or could have a few weeks depending on what else is coming out before the year’s end.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution’s English dub will be bringing back the voice cast seen in the first two seasons (who’s left alive, of course), but has also revealed the first new addition to the cast for the new episodes. Ahead of the movie event’s debut, it has also been confirmed that Alan Lee will be the English voice of Naoya Zenin (one of the new season’s major villains) moving into the Culling Game arc. But this is just scratching the surface of what’s coming next.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Come Out?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

It won’t be too much longer until Jujutsu Kaisen makes its full debut, however. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: Culling Game Part 1 will be making its debut in Japan on January 8th in Japan. Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be streaming the new episodes alongside their premiere for fans in other territories, but any future English dub release has yet to be detailed as of the time of this writing. As for now, it’s the perfect time to catch up with the first two seasons and movie now streaming with Crunchyroll as well.

Following the chaos of the Shibuya Incident, Yuji is throw into a Japan that has been overrun by Cursed Spirits. All the while, the next phase of Kenjaku’s plan is revealed as all of the surviving sorcerers, and revived spirits and sorcerers from an older era, begin to clash in a deadly tournament that spans the entire series. It’s going to be a wild return for the franchise for sure.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!