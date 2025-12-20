What to Expect From Yona of the Dawn Season 2

Kusanagi Mizuho’s beloved shojo manga, Yona of the Dawn, reached its conclusion in the latest issue of Hana to Yume magazine, released on December 19th, 2025. The historical fantasy manga debuted in 2009 as a monthly series, earning praise for its gorgeous art, unique storytelling, and lovable characters. The series’ popularity skyrocketed in 2014 when Studio Pierrot released an anime adaptation, without confirming a second season for over ten years. Fans have been awaiting a sequel for all these years, which is why the hype around the series is greater than ever as the anime is officially renewed for a second season.

The story centers around Princess Yona of the Kouka Kingdom, whose 16th birthday turns into a nightmare when her crush, Soo-won, murders her father in cold blood and attempts to do the same to her. Thanks to her childhood friend and bodyguard Hak, she escapes the castle, but now the two of them have nowhere left to go. Stripped of the life she has known so far, Yona embarks on a journey to gather the four Dragon Warriors from the legend and fulfill her destiny as the Princess of the Kouka Kingdom.

So far, the anime has only confirmed its sequel without a visual or any kind of teaser. Naturally, this also means that it’s too soon to unveil a release date yet. The information was specifically shared in the latest Hana to Yume magazine issue, which included the manga’s final chapter to build more hype around the sequel. While the sequel hasn’t shared any updates for now, we can expect more information next year. The first season of the anime is streaming on Crunchyroll, and you can buy the physical and digital copies of 45 manga volumes on the official Viz Media website.

Volume 47 will be released on February 20th, 2026, in Japan, while the English release date remains unknown. Along with Volume 47, the series will also release a special edition artbook including 64 pages in A5 format. The final Volume 48 will likely be shorter than the rest, consisting of only two chapters and a side story, which has yet to reveal its release date.

What Will Happen in Yona of the Dawn Season 2?

The first season of the anime concluded right after Yona, Hak, and Yoon gathered all the Dragon Warriors. However, despite everything, Yona is still unable to decide her next step, and Zeno’s questions force her to plan her future ahead. While she is struggling with complex emotions, her friends stay behind her to back her up when she needs their help.

Season 2 will continue her journey as she makes a crucial decision in her life, hoping to change the Kouka Kingdom that has been slowly dying since her father’s reign. The group will travel all across the Kingdom and beyond, unraveling the corruption and crime hidden in the streets and alleys. Additionally, the story will also emphasize the truth behind the prophecy and the legend that Iksoo, the oracle, spoke of.

