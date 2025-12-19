Yona of the Dawn Creator Confirms a Side Story After a Regretful Conclusion

After 16 years of serialization, one of the most popular shojo manga of all time, Yona of the Dawn, has reached its conclusion in the latest issue of Hana to Yume magazine. Released in 2009, the manga received praise for its gorgeous art, a unique premise, and lovable characters. The series reached even greater heights of popularity after the anime adaptation by Studio Pierrot in 2014. More than a decade later, the magazine confirmed an anime sequel right alongside the story’s finale. While the ending leaves fans with bittersweet emotions, the upcoming anime sequel gives them something new to look forward to.

The series has a wide global fanbase who have been awaiting a sequel for all these days, which is all the more reason the announcement is causing a lot of buzz on social media. Details regarding the sequel have yet to be confirmed, but we can expect more updates next year. Apart from the anime sequel, the manga is also preparing to release its last two volumes along with a special side story. The manga creator, Kusanagi Mizuho, has been sharing updates regarding the series on her official X handle. While the manga didn’t have a rushed ending, she expressed one regret over the ending.

Yona of the Dawn Creator Reveals Her Regret Over the Manga Ending

Image Courtesy of Hakusensha

Mizuho shared the reason she’s drawing a side story, “And right after releasing the final episode, I hate to impose, but there are still some parts I couldn’t fully draw, so a side story will be included in next year’s Hana to Yume issue 6 (on sale 2/20).”

She also shared details on the upcoming manga volumes, “Comic volume 47 (on sale 2/20) will include up to chapter 274. Chapter 275 + final episode + side story will be collected in volume 48. I wanted you to read up to the final episode all at once, but it didn’t fit into volume 47… (regret).”

Under the same post, she didn’t forget to remind fans to avoid spoilers after noticing the panels were being shared across social media. The story reached a bittersweet conclusion as Yona’s journey came to an end. The manga entered its final arc last year, so the ending doesn’t feel rushed or anticlimactic, as it ties all loose ends. Even so, there is always a possibility for the story to expand even after the conclusion. The side story will likely feature the beloved characters after the events that took place in the finale.

Along with Volume 47, the series will also release a special edition artbook including 64 pages in A5 format. The final volume will be shorter than the rest, consisting of only two chapters and a side story, which has yet to reveal its release date. The first season of the anime is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, and you can buy the physical and digital copies of 45 manga volumes on the official Viz Media website. All releases after Volume 45 have yet to share their English release date, although we might get an update next year as well.

