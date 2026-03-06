What’s Next For Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End After Major Publisher Controversy

A major controversy surrounded the Shogakukan publishing company this month when the truth about its Manga One platform hiring two authors who have been convicted of sexual assault of minors came to light. Operation Fallen Angel‘s creator, Yamamoto Shoichi, and the creator of Shonen Jump’s Act-Age, Tatsuya Matsuki, were hired by the editorial department of Manga One under different pen names. The incident took the internet by storm as manga fans from across the world condemned the publisher for allowing something like this to happen. This includes major manga creators, including One-Punch Man‘s author ONE, who publicly criticized the publisher.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shogakukan is one of the largest publishing companies in the country and has taken full accountability for the issue, stating this should have never happened. The investigation is still ongoing, and many manga creators are protesting against the publisher so that they don’t treat this issue lightly. The creators of One-Punch Man, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and many other series have pulled their works from the Manga One platform. However, this only means that the series won’t be available to read on that particular platform. The serialization will continue regardless, as many manga are serialized in different magazines under Shogakukan.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Continues Its Hiatus

Image Courtesy of Shogakukan

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has been serializing in the Shonen Sunday magazine since 2020 and will resume after the hiatus. While the controversy has forced the manga to be in the limelight once again, the series still hasn’t revealed any information regarding its return. The hiatus was announced in October last year due to the poor health of the creators, Kanehito Yamada (writer) and Tsukasa Abe (illustrator).

That was the second indefinite hiatus of the series in one year since it resumed its publication briefly in July 2025 after a hiatus was confirmed in January 2025. While the creators have taken time for rest, they are also working on the story according to their own pace. The hiatus is only to help them adjust their schedule without compromising their health, and it’s expected to return in a few months.

The manga is currently in a crucial phase as Frieren and her party join Serie in the capital’s Foundation Festival after learning her life is in danger. On the other hand, the anime is currently airing its second season, which has recently commenced the Divine Revolte Arc. All chapters from the manga are available to read on the official website of Viz Media, where you can also find links to buy physical and digital copies of the volumes.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!