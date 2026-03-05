8 Years Later, Acclaimed Shonen Jump Series Confirms Major Schedule Change

Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ platform will be making a huge change with one of its most acclaimed series. Launched in 2014, it’s a digital platform of Shueisha, offering a plethora of incredible manga series for global fans. Oblivion Battery by Eco Mikawa began serialization in 2018 and is known as one of the best sports dramas on the platform. The series has been on a biweekly schedule since its release, but a new announcement confirmed it will drop new chapters every month. The schedule has changed after the release of Chapter 186 on March 5th (according to JST). The information comes from the official X handle of Shonen Jump+, which also clarifies that the schedule change isn’t because of the author’s health issues or any injury.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The platform made this decision to organize its work schedule after discussing it with Mikawa. The account confirms that they will notify fans if the schedule is changed again in the future. This is the first time in the eight years of its serialization that Oblivion Battery has changed its release schedule, and there’s no confirmation if it’s permanent or not. The series released its anime adaptation by MAPPA in 2024, and the second season is currently under production. While the release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, Season 2 will premiere in 2027. The anime shared its first look at Season 2 during Jump Festa 2026 with a teaser visual, although there’s still no trailer yet.

What Is Oblivion Battery About?

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The story follows a group of baseball players who reunite in high school after playing together in their middle school years. Haruka Kiyomine and Kei Kaname were once known as the most formidable pitcher-catcher duo. Kaname was easily able to use his expert strategies with Kiyomine’s explosive pitches as they hoped to make it big in the industry someday. The duo’s incredible talent crushed the dreams of many aspiring players, including high school freshman Taro Yamada, who enrolls in Kotesashi High School.

However, he didn’t expect to encounter Haruka and Kei as his classmates in the first year of school. What’s even more shocking is that after a memory loss, Kei has been reduced to a class clown and lost all interest in sports altogether. The only reason Haruka is in the same school is that Kei dragged him since it’s close to where they live. Taro, who has already met the players he once admired, is disappointed to see them leaving sports behind despite having exceptional talents.

As the school forms a small baseball club, he makes it his mission to convince these talented athletes to resume their baseball journey. The anime is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Prime Video. Additionally, the manga is available to read on the official Manga Plus app, where it has released 186 chapters so far. The manga has released 23 volumes so far, but has yet to be licensed for an English release.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!