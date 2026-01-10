10 Amazing Manga That Are Perfect for Beginners

There are so many great stories to discover while reading manga, but it can be difficult for newcomers to know where to start. Even those new to the medium will have likely heard of its biggest titles. However, they might be unsure about which ones are most accessible to beginners. After all, while One Piece is well-known and -regarded, its 1,000+ chapters can be overwhelming for anyone testing the waters. Likewise, popular series like Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man have complex lore to digest, and they might be a little too out there for someone unfamiliar with manga and anime.

Fortunately, there are many series that make good starting points, whether it’s because of their straightforward approach to complex world-building or emphasis on relatable and recognizable themes. These series can open readers up to a whole new type of storytelling, selling them on manga and anime for good.

10) Naruto

While the Naruto anime is bogged down by pacing problems and filler, the manga doesn’t have those obstacles — and it’s actually a great starting point for those getting into the medium. The series immediately grabs you with a hilarious and sympathetic lead who’s chasing a big dream: to become the leader of his village. It doesn’t take long to get into the action, nor does it struggle to explain the dynamics of its world and power system. The series is aimed at young readers, which necessitates straightforward and thorough explanations throughout. These also benefit anyone new to manga and fantasy in general. And despite being about ninjas, Naruto boasts themes relatable to anyone: good overcoming evil, grappling with grief and trauma, and the importance of connection.

9) Bleach

Naruto isn’t the only member of the Big Three that makes a solid entry-point into manga and anime. Bleach is also a great story to start with, but like Naruto, its manga is easier to get through than the anime due to better pacing and a lack of filler. Following high school student Ichigo Kurosaki as he’s dragged into the world of supernatural protectors called Soul Reapers, the series starts with a strong hook and keeps up the momentum going from there. Ichigo makes a compelling lead, as he’s hot-headed and flawed but also courageous and loyal. The rest of Bleach‘s cast are just as likable, and its story arcs are simple enough to follow. The art style is appealing and won’t lose beginners, and the action and twists will keep them hooked — even with almost 700 chapters to get through.

8) Fullmetal Alchemist

Speaking of relatable and flawed main characters, there’s perhaps none better than Fullmetal Alchemist‘s Edward Elric — and he and his brother, Alphonse, are picking up the pieces of a devastating mistake when the series opens. The manga chronicles their efforts to find the Philosopher’s Stone and restore Alphonse’s body after misusing alchemy. It starts with high personal stakes that will ensnare readers, then introduces much larger conspiracies that touch on topics like government corruption and cycle of violence. All of these things make Fullmetal Alchemist an easy manga to fall into, and at 108 chapters, it’s a quicker read than series like Naruto or Bleach. Strong pacing makes the story fly by, too, and also benefits the anime.

7) Attack on Titan

The concept of Attack on Titan — humans living in a world where grotesque, man-eating monsters roam outside a walled-in society — leans into what makes so many dystopian stories great. The manga doesn’t pull its punches when it comes to the devastating realities of its world, and it uses them to invest readers in Eren Yeager’s story. The opening is immediately gripping, and the action and twists are masterfully executed. The artwork is easy to digest and gets better as the story goes on, and the series’ reflections on war, violence, and oppression are heavy but speak to real-world problems. There’s a reason Attack on Titan is immensely popular, and the manga is likely to sell even those who don’t normally engage with the medium. (And if you’re looking for a recommendation, reading the Colossal editions is an even better experience.)

6) The Promised Neverland

Don’t be fooled by The Promised Neverland‘s seemingly adorable visuals; it’s a great beginner manga, but mostly for horror lovers. The children on its covers live in an orphanage with sinister reasons for keeping them there — and that’s all that can really be said without spoiling the series’ opening twist. That surprise, along with the other dark revelations, keeps things moving at a great pace, especially for thriller fans. The world-building happens gradually, as does the characterization. And at 181 chapters, it’s short enough to not feel overwhelming but long enough to give readers lots to dig their teeth into.

5) Demon Slayer

There’s a reason Demon Slayer has become a cultural phenomenon, and the manga is a great choice for anyone looking to get into the medium. Tanjiro’s story opens with a tragedy that ups the emotional stakes instantly, and we gradually come to understand the structure of this world, its demons, and its Breathing techniques alongside him. There’s rarely a lull, which allows the manga to hold readers’ attention. And the series has a great balance of humor, action, and serious moments, never feeling too dramatic or outlandish for the average consumer. It’s on the shorter side compared to other Shonen manga, and it’s complete, so readers won’t need to wait for new chapters week to week.

4) Spy x Family

Beginners looking for a manga that’s less action- and lore-heavy than other options on this list would probably enjoy Spy x Family. Tatsuya Endo’s story has just enough plot, tension, and stakes to be appealing, but it’s full of slice-of-life moments and humor that make it lighthearted and easy to get through. It also doesn’t require the same level of attention as manga like Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer. It’s set in a fictional world more akin to our own and doesn’t have complex power systems driving the narrative. The heart of the series is the “fake family” dynamic between its main characters, all of whom are hiding secrets from the world and each other. It’s a delight even readers reluctant to try manga will enjoy.

3) My Hero Academia

Superhero stories are immensely popular among mainstream audiences, and My Hero Academia scratches that same itch. This makes it a great go-to for beginners who love franchises like Marvel and DC but are less familiar with manga and anime. Watching Izuku Midoriya chase a dream that’s seemingly out of reach feels all too relatable, and his underdog status makes you want to root for him (and follow him through the rest of the series). Kohei Horikoshi crafts an immersive world with plenty of colorful characters, all of whom you get to know better as the story continues. It’s a genuinely fun manga that will tug on your emotions, and it’s a story that will leave readers looking for more like it.

2) Fruits Basket

Action-packed Shonen manga aren’t for everyone, and those who’d prefer a quieter starter that’s more focused on character building and emotional arcs should look to Fruits Basket. The series does have extraordinary elements — the main character is taken in by a family cursed to turn into animals under certain circumstances — but they’re straightforward and used to unravel more relatable, everyday topics. At its core, Fruits Basket is about generational trauma and redemption, and just about anyone can relate to such themes. It’s also only 136 chapters overall, though there’s a sequel and spinoff for any newcomer who wants more of this world.

1) Orange

Similar to Fruits Basket, Orange is a manga that offers slice-of-life elements and explores everyday struggles. However, its use of letters from the future as a plot device blends sci-fi into the story and adds interesting stakes. The balance is perfect for newcomers who aren’t certain what genre of manga they’re interested in. And the explorations of mental health issues and regret are powerful, opening the door for almost any reader to relate. Orange is shorter than most of the manga on this list, too, which makes it an ideal starting point. Depending on what aspects of the series they enjoy, they can decide whether to read more slice-of-life series or go deeper into the sci-fi and fantasy category.

