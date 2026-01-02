It’s never too late for a good manga to get an anime, and that’s especially true of Shonen Jump manga. Not only did old-school favorites like Kinnikuman and Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai get new anime decades after their original manga ended, but even Black Torch and Psyren are getting anime, despite them being outright canceled years ago.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whether it’s an old anime being revived or an old manga getting an anime for the first time, nothing is ever off the table for Shonen Jump, and if they want the best results from that, then these fantastic manga all need new anime in 2026 and beyond, despite how old some of them may be.

10) Neuro: Supernatural Detective

Yusei Matsui’s Neuro: Supernatural Detective stars Neuro Nogami, a demon detective who, after solving all the mysteries of the demon realm, goes to Earth to solve human mysteries for sustenance. So as not to draw unwanted attention to himself, though, Neuro has high schooler Yako Katsuragi take the credit for his work, although it’s hardly ever of her own volition.

Not only is Neuro a rare mystery series from Shonen Jump with a fun, supernatural twist, but as the debut work of Assassination Classroom’s Yusei Matsui, it has all the same absurdism and heart that made it so endearing. Neuro did get an anime, but with how many changes it made to the story, it’s long overdue for a reboot.

9) Mx0

In Yasuhiro Kano’s Mx0, Taiga Kuzumi breaks into Seinagi High to get back at a girl whom he blames for his failed admission test, only to discover that Seinagi High is secretly a school for learning magic, and to preserve the school’s secret, Taiga must become a student and pretend to be gifted at magic, despite having no genuine talent.

Despite its short run in the early 2000s, Mx0 maintained a cult following for its fun cast and unique magic system, and it’s still remembered fondly after 20 years. A Psyren anime was recently announced, despite it also getting canceled after a few years, so hopefully, there’s still hope for Mx0.

8) Cool Shock B.T.

Cool Shock B.T. is the debut work of Hirohiko Araki of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fame. The series is centered around B.T., a phantom thief of sorts who concocts clever schemes to defeat his enemies, even if he isn’t always in the right, all while his best friend, Koichi Mugikari, is dragged along for the ride.

Hirohiko Araki is famous for his stylish character designs and campy, over-the-top storytelling, and sure enough, Cool Shock B.T. has that in spades. The original series has recently received multiple sequels, so if there’s still that level of interest, it would make sense to capitalize on it with an anime.

7) Ultimate Muscle

Yudetamago’s Ultimate Muscle, also known as Kinnikuman Nisei, is the original sequel to the famous Kinnikuman manga. Years after the original series, evil has resurfaced in the universe, and with the original Justice Chojin too old to fight, a new generation must protect the innocent in their place, including Kinnikuman’s cowardly and perverted son, Kinniku Mantaro.

Ultimate Muscle did a great job of evolving Kinnikuman’s story with a fun new cast and even better art and action, and the original anime was so popular in America that it was renewed for a second season. The anime never finished the story, but with the popularity of the new Kinnikuman anime, it’s a perfect time for a reboot.

6) Eyeshield 21

In Riichiro Inagaki and Yusuke Murata’s Eyeshield 21, the introverted Sena Kobayakawa’s natural talent for running gets him drafted onto his school’s football team, the Deimon Devil Bats, and as against the idea as Sena might have been, it isn’t long before it becomes the best thing that could have happened to him.

While Eyeshield 21 did have a fairly lengthy anime, with its excessive filler and not finishing the story, the anime was a largely poor representation of the manga. Eyeshield 21 is one of Shonen Jump’s best sports manga thanks to its great art and character writing, so it’s long overdue for a more faithful and competent adaptation.

5) Fire Punch

In the snow-filled, post-apocalyptic world of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Fire Punch, a man named Agni is set ablaze by fire that can never die, thanks to his regenerative abilities, and with the pain of losing his sister to that same fire, Agni seeks revenge on the person responsible, all while slowly becoming the folk hero Fire Punch.

While Fire Punch lacks the polish of Chainsaw Man and other stories from Tatsuki Fujimoto, the phenomenally dark storytelling and unique meta-based narrative still make it a great story that perfectly set the stage for his career. Look Back and Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 show there’s plenty of interest in Fujimoto’s general library, so a Fire Punch anime is long overdue.

4) Slam Dunk

Takehiko Inoue’s Slam Dunk stars Hanamichi Sakuragi, a delinquent who claims to be a genius basketball player to impress his new crush, despite never even touching a ball. After joining his school’s team, though, not only does there end up being some truth to Sakuragi’s claims, but Sakuragi finds himself slowly growing to love the game all on his own.

The original Slam Dunk anime is still one of the biggest anime in history, and while it does hold up, it’s held back by never adapting the manga’s phenomenal final arc. The success of The First Slam Dunk proves the series is still plenty big, so there’s still plenty of merit in a new Slam Dunk anime.

3) Rokudenashi Blues

Masanori Morita’s Rokudenashi Blues stars Taison “Tyson” Maeda, a legendary delinquent student who dreams of becoming a world champion boxer. Tyson doesn’t know the rules of boxing, however, but something like that won’t stop him from dreaming, nor will it stop him from beating every rival who gives him a fight.

Rokudenashi Blues is one of the defining examples of delinquent manga, and between its great art, stellar action, and fun cast of characters, it’s one of Shonen Jump’s best-selling titles with over 60 million books sold worldwide. Despite that, the series has only ever had a few movies, so it’s long overdue for a proper anime.

2) Rosario + Vampire

In Akihisa Ikeda’s Rosario + Vampire, the human Tsukune Aono accidentally enrolls in Yokai Academy, and if he wants to stay with his crush Moka Ayakashi, a kind vampire girl with a violent alternate personality, he’ll need to keep his identity a secret while dealing with dangerous monsters and the advances of all the girls who fall in love with him.

While the Rosario + Vampire manga became more serious and thought-provoking in its second half, the anime instead doubled down on fanservice and comedy without even finishing the story. It’s an all-around terrible anime adaptation that butchered a great manga, and Rosario + Vampire deserves a reboot to properly tell its story.

1) Reborn!

In Akira Amano’s Reborn!, the weak-willed and clumsy Tsunayoshi “Tsuna” Sawada sees his life change when the infant hitman Reborn arrives to mold him into the next head of the Vongola crime family, a quest that always puts Tsuna and his friends through the wringer, especially as things take a turn for the supernatural.

Reborn! was once one of Shonen Jump’s premiere action titles, but with the anime’s cancellation, the series slowly fell off in popularity over the years. That being said, Reborn! has still maintained a massive cult following, and with how good it was at its peak, it’s the biggest contender for a Shonen Jump manga in need of an anime revival.