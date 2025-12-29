Demon Slayer Wraps Up 2025 With an Exciting Award Win

As the year comes to an end, the flames of success surrounding the Demon Slayer franchise and its latest film have yet to die down, with the movie securing another significant award. The success of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 – Akaza Returns is nothing to scoff at, as it has become both the highest-grossing anime film and the highest-grossing Japanese film of the year. Additionally, the movie has been nominated in the Best Animated Feature category at the Oscars, strongly signaling that it could emerge as a winner. While it is still a month before the official reveal, Japan’s Filmarks Awards, a significant award event, has already crowned Infinity Castle with a major win.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Filmarks has unveiled the results of its annual Filmarks Awards, as noted by PR Times, which feature nine categories spanning TV series, films, anime, and more. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 was named the winner of the Animated Film category. This result isnlt surprising despite competition from Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, as Infinity Castle has achieved truly unparalleled feats. It is a strong sign that Demon Slayer was more than just a success in 2025, as even in the final moments of the year, the film’s impact continues to soar.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Secures Another Major Award Before the End of 2025

Ufotable

Filmarks isn’t the only place where Demon Slayer has ranked highly within the Japanese community, as the anime film also placed second at the Tokyo Anime Festival. While many fans may have expected Demon Slayer to take the top spot there as well, the number one rank instead went to Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle the Movie. The results of this event were notably diverse, especially considering that the Solo Leveling anime did not even make the top 50, while Dr. Stone emerged as the top anime of 2025. Given that Demon Slayer has also been nominated for the Oscars, its second-place ranking is less a reflection of quality and more an indication of how varied this particular awards event was.

With the anime film securing top recognition at awards that are just as significant to the Tokyo Anime Festival, if not more, Demon Slayer’s success continues to soar. There is even a possibility that Demon Slayer could win the Oscars, becoming only the second anime film to do so after Spirited Away in 2003. That said, Demon Slayer wasn’t the only title to receive strong acclaim, as Takopi’s Original Sin claimed the top spot in the Filmarks Awards’ Animation Division. This highlights how 2025 has been a standout year for the anime industry, and with more major releases coming in 2026, along with a potential return or Oscar win for Demon Slayer, the franchise may continue to be celebrated as one of the best of the new generation.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!