5 Anime Where the Side Characters Are More Interesting Than the Leads

Ideal stories balance compelling main characters with standout supporting casts, but in some anime, the latter proves more interesting. When this happens, it doesn’t necessarily mean a series’ lead is dull or easy to overlook. Even well-written main characters can be outshined by the people around them, especially when their peers, mentors, and enemies have more complex motivations and paths.

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It doesn’t help that we only see parts of these journeys, which piques our interest in a way that remaining by the main character’s side doesn’t always achieve. Truly lovable leads, like Luffy and Naruto, manage to keep our eyes on them, even when the characters around them are soaking up the spotlight. And less predictable, complicated protagonists like Attack on Titan‘s Eren or Vinland Saga‘s Thorfinn leave stronger impressions than those surrounding them. However, in some series, the supporting characters are just too great — and they manage to overshadow otherwise solid main characters.

5) Demon Slayer

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Tanjiro is a shonen protagonist viewers will want to root for, as he overcomes tragedy and pushes forward to help his sister — and pretty much everyone he crosses paths with. He’s likable and infuses Demon Slayer with hope, but unfortunately, this can make him feel predictable at times. Even Tanjiro’s angriest, darkest moments are righteous and in line with his morals. With him, what you see is truly what you get. That’s far from a bad thing, but Demon Slayer‘s side characters tend to show a little more than meets the eye. Zenitsu’s more courageous than he lets on, Inosuke has rare vulnerable moments, and the Hashira vary widely when it comes to their morals and approaches. As such, these characters are often more fun to watch, as much as viewers still enjoy Tanjiro.

4) Jujutsu Kaisen

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Itadori is a well-wrought main character, but Jujutsu Kaisen‘s supporting players tend to steal every scene they’re in — and that honestly says more about them than him. With this anime, it’s less that Itadori isn’t interesting and more that the people around him leave stronger impressions. There’s, of course, Gojo, who juggles a daunting amount of power, over-the-top charm, and more complex motivations than it initially seems. Nobara and Megumi are just as entertaining as Itadori, just in different ways. And the latter is often more mysterious, causing viewers to gravitate toward him as they strive to learn more. Even Jujutsu Kaisen‘s villains offer an array of personality types and ambitions. It’s an anime you’ll watch for everyone, not just its lead.

3) Dragon Ball

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Goku is one of the most iconic shonen protagonists out there, but he’s a fairly straightforward character. His genuine, upbeat attitude and consistency is refreshing, but the Dragon Ball franchise doesn’t give him many layers. Any growth he does have is much less pronounced than that of characters like Vegeta and Piccolo, both of whom go from being villain to well-loved allies. Even Gohan more noticeably comes into his own as he evolves. Goku is entertaining, and Dragon Ball wouldn’t be the same without him, but he’s not a character who warrants a deep dive. That’s why we love him, but it’s also the reason fans fall even harder for Dragon Ball‘s supporting cast.

2) The Promised Neverland

Image via CloverWorks

Speaking of infectious optimism, The Promised Neverland‘s Emma has that to spare — but much like Tanjiro, her good-hearted nature is all we really see. It makes her an easy enough character to read, but that also means she’s predictable. By contrast, the anime’s supporting cast proves more complicated, and thus, pleasantly surprising. Norman and Ray both have secrets throughout the series, as much as they’re all sort of working toward the same end. They’re more willing to make less ideal choices to achieve those ends, too, and they tend to be more relatable.

1) My Hero Academia

Image via Studio Bones

My Hero Academia‘s portrayal of Deku is one of the more impressive approaches to a shonen lead in recent years. He has the courage, loyalty, and drive that so many main characters do, but we also get to see him struggle — whether he’s losing control of his emotions, and thus, his power or grappling with loss and failure. With Deku being such a well-crafted lead, it’s impressive that My Hero Academia lands on this list. But its entire ensemble really is a masterclass in character writing. Players like All Might, Bakugo, and Todoroki all prove just as interesting as Deku. And in many instances, they surpass him on that front. For Bakugo and Todoroki, it’s because they’re more flawed and have more work to do. It makes them more relatable at times, and it makes us want to root for them just as much as Deku.

What’s an anime that kept you more interested in the supporting characters than the protagonist? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!