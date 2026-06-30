10 Years Later, Crunchyroll’s Major Shonen Hit Returns With a Special Theatrical Release

For several decades, Shonen has remained the most popular demographic in the anime and manga industry. However, even among all the classics and exciting new stories, only a small fraction have been able to earn praise throughout their run, especially the finale. While Shonen is famous for its diverse stories, including fantasies, adventure, sports, and more, it’s also known for having underwhelming conclusions. This even applies to beloved classics such as Naruto and Bleach that divided fans over their conclusions. However, Mob Psycho 100 is one such Shonen series that has rarely been criticized for everything. In the same year the manga series reached its conclusion, it even won the Shougakukan Manga Award in the Shounen category.

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Additionally, Studio Bones released an anime adaptation in 2016, which further popularized the series, praised for its fluid animation. The anime is commemorating its 10th anniversary this year, and it’s coming to U.S. theatres on July 20th for one day. The official website of Crunchyroll also shared details on the special screening.

Mob Psycho 100 Is Commemorating Its 10 Years of Legacy

Image courtesy of Studio Bones

The official website of Crunchyroll confirms that five fan-selected episodes will be shown in the U.S. and Canada. Links to buy the tickets have also been shared on the website, so don’t forget to check out the availability at your nearest theatres. The episodes will be chosen by fans, although Crunchyroll hasn’t specified how the voting will be done.

Based on the manga written and illustrated by ONE, the manga series began serialization in Shogakukan’s MangaONE magazine in 2012 and reached its conclusion in 2017. ONE is famous for writing One Punch Man, while Yusuke Murata handles its illustration. The anime is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, while the manga has released 16 volumes and a special story focused on Reigen, all of which have been translated into English.

What Is Mob Psycho 100 About?

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

The story focuses on Shigeo Kageyama, nicknamed Mob, an eighth-grade student who has decided to keep his destructive psychic abilities hidden from the world. However, things don’t always go the way one wants, especially when he often loses control of his terrifying powers. Hoping to keep his powers in check, he seeks out the help of Arataka Reigen, a self-proclaimed exorcist who runs a small business of driving away evil spirits for his clients.

However, Reigen is actually a con artist with no powers of his own. He even tries his best to make use of Mob’s unique abilities for exorcising evil spirits. As the story continues, it focuses on the personal growth of not only Mob but also those around him, including Reigen. His daily encounters bring more challenges for him, including spirits and those just like him with powerful abilities. The ending focuses on the emotional maturity of the main characters as they overcome the trials and personal struggles, especially Mob, who has learned to accept himself for who he is.

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