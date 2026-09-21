Black Clover Season 2 Shares First Look at Premiere With New Preview

Black Clover is finally making its return to screens with its highly anticipated second season this Fall, and now fans have gotten the first look at its big premiere with a new preview teasing what to expect. The Fall 2026 anime schedule is packed with some of the biggest franchise returns of the year overall as many anime are returning for new seasons of episodes. But the biggest of all is undoubtedly the show that fans have been waiting five long years to see more of in action.

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Black Clover Season 2 is set to make its debut this October to help kick off the new wave of releases for the Fall 2026 anime slate, and the official website for the series has revealed a new preview for the first episode. Sharing some first look images along with a synopsis for the coming episode, it’s teased that the new season is going to throw fans right back into the thick of the action as it picks up immediately after the end of the first season from five years ago.

When Does Black Clover Season 2 Episode 1 Come Out?

Black Clover Season 2 Episode 1 will be making its debut on October 3rd, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll when it hits. Titled “The War Begins,” the episode synopsis teases that it’s going to pick up from the Season 1 cliffhanger as Asta is still in the midst of training together with Nacht for a raid on the Spade Kingdom, “The Magic Knights of the Clover Kingdom are preparing to rescue Yami and the others who were kidnapped by the Dark Triad,” the synopsis teases. “Asta and Liebe, having completed the ‘Devil Binding Ritual’ are training to master “Devil Union’ while Yuno is undergoing special training to defeat Zeno, who he lost to once, and to save Vangeance.”

“At the same time, in the Spade Kingdom, Morris, a magic scholar who was exiled from the Diamond Kingdom, is steadily preparing to open the gates to the underworld,” the synopsis continues. “The battle between the elite Magic Knights of the Clover Kingdom and the Dark Triad is finally about to begin!” The synopsis teases some of the biggest moments that fans have been waiting for all this time, so it’s great to see that the action is going to be immediately kicking off when the second season kicks off in full.

What to Know for Black Clover Season 2

Courtesy of Crunchyroll

Black Clover Season 2 features Ayataka Tanemura (the director behind Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King) taking over as director for Studio Pierrot, with Keiichiro Ochi overseeing the scripts, Itsuko Takeda handling the character designs alongside Kumiko Tokunaga, Kosei Takahashi handling prop design, and Minako Seki composing the music. The new opening theme for the season is titled “Kienai Riyu,” as performed by WANIMA, and the new ending theme is titled “Yellow Brick Road,” as performed by ONE OR EIGHT.

Black Clover Season 2 is going to feature a returning voice cast from the first season, but potential new additions have yet to be revealed as of this time. It’s going to be picking up right where it all left off with the first of the final two arcs the anime has left to adapt from Yuki Tabata’s original manga series (which ended its run earlier this year). Make sure you catch up with that massive 170 episode first season with Crunchyroll in the meantime.