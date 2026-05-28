5 Highest-Selling Manga of 2026 So Far

Manga continues to remain the purest way of experiencing the stories that authors intend, as even after anime adaptations continue to elevate the source material, the original manga still receives the recognition they deserve. In fact, with the arrival of new anime, manga sales often multiply and bring these series into the spotlight they deserve.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is exactly what is reflected in the top-selling manga of 2026 so far, as, despite being on a break, one manga sold more copies thanks to a recent new season of its anime. Meanwhile, the others in the top five are some of the most engaging and highest-selling manga, and they continue to thrive at the top.

5) Chainsaw Man

Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

Chainsaw Man becoming one of the top five best-selling manga of 2026 might be surprising, considering it did not have a new anime or major release. However, it is clear that this boost has stemmed from the manga’s ending, albeit a controversial one. With the series having come to an end, there has been a strong drive to pick up the completed manga and see how the story concludes.

So far, Chainsaw Man has sold a total of 1.1 million copies this year alone, and that number will likely continue to rise when the final volume of the manga is released. It could even climb higher on this list as time passes. For now, fans can pick up the manga and see how Tatsuki Fujimoto’s magnum opus came to an end.

4) Blue Lock

Image Courtesy of 8Bit

Blue Lock has consistently remained one of the highest-selling manga in Japan ever since the first season of the anime premiered in 2023, and it has not stopped dominating the top positions. In 2026 alone, it has already sold 1.26 million copies, which is impressive considering the second season of the anime was released quite a while ago. Meanwhile, the manga has also become the first sports manga to surpass 50 million copies in circulation.

This manga in particular has had a massive impact on Japanese readers, as most of its copies are circulated within the region. It is only a matter of time before Blue Lock continues to sell even more copies, especially since the third season of the anime, adapting one of the most anticipated arcs, is also around the corner. It would not be surprising to see Blue Lock remain one of the highest-selling manga for a long time.

3) Jujutsu Kaisen

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime saw the debut of its third season earlier this year, so it is natural that the manga received another sales boost. However, the fact that it remains among the top contenders despite having ended a couple of years ago is a major feat. According to Oricon sales data, Jujutsu Kaisen has sold a total of 1.43 million copies so far in 2026.

Meanwhile, the series’ sequel manga, Modulo, has also sold around 1.13 million copies, sitting just below Chainsaw Man in total numbers. This highlights that the franchise as a whole is thriving in the manga industry more than most others, and that momentum will likely continue once the final volume of the sequel is released.

2) One Piece

Image courtesy of Toei Animation

It would be surprising if the One Piece manga was not thriving, and considering how exciting the current events of the series are, along with the fact that it has more volumes available to sell than any other series, it is surprising that it is only the second-highest-selling manga rather than the highest. That said, One Piece is thriving on a completely different level, as it recently surpassed 600 million copies in circulation, even exceeding Superman’s comic circulation.

The latest data shows that the manga has sold a total of 1.59 million copies so far, and considering the One Piece anime was on hiatus for much of the time, that is likely why it is not the highest-selling manga right now. However, One Piece clearly has no real competition when it comes to manga, as it has led the industry for more than two decades and will likely continue doing so for the next decade or two. With several new projects already lined up for the franchise, One Piece is set to outlive every other series on this list by a huge margin.

1) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

The manga that has been on a break since October 2025, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, has emerged as the best-selling manga of 2026 so far. Frieren has reportedly sold a total of 1.61 million copies, surpassing the manga juggernaut One Piece by around 200 thousand units. The reason Frieren has emerged as the highest-selling manga is clear: the second season of the anime.

The Frieren anime has a unique charm among fans, as the first season had already helped the series double its total sales within a short period of time. The second season continued that magic and once again boosted the manga sales, unlike almost any other series. This proves that Frieren has become one of the leading anime of the new generation, and seeing the series thrive in the manga industry and become the highest-selling manga of 2026 despite being on a break is a remarkable feat. It also sparks hope that the author may soon return with more chapters after witnessing this tremendous success.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!