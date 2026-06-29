3 Dragon Ball Super Arcs That Still Need Anime Adaptation

Two decades after concluding the original Dragon Ball manga, Akira Toriyama returned with the Dragon Ball Super manga. Illustrated by Toyotaro, the story takes place a few years after the Buu Saga, where Goku and his friends are living peaceful lives with their families. While nothing significant has happened over the years, Goku and Vegeta refuse to give up on training and testing the limits of their powers. However, just when things seemed calm, the God of Destruction Beerus, known to be the most powerful deity in the universe, awakened from his slumber. Right after awakening, he began searching for a legendary Super Saiyan God he saw in a prophetic dream. Since Beerus’ fight with Goku, the manga has featured one adventure after another as Goku and the Z Fighters continue to become more powerful.

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Following Toriyama’s death in March 2024, the manga has been on an indefinite hiatus. Although fans are waiting for Toyotaro to take over the helm and continue the story, there’s been no official confirmation on when the story will continue. So far, the manga has released eight Sagas, all of which offer thrilling battles. While Toei Animation has already confirmed adapting the Super Galactic Patrol Saga, these arcs below will need anime adaptations after that.

3) Granolah the Survivor Saga

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The Saga takes place right after the Galactic Patrol and sheds more light on Vegeta and his past before he became a Z Fighter. During his days serving under the galactic tyrant Frieza, Vegeta has done many awful things for the villain. Frieza used the surviving Saiyans to help destroy all life on targeted planets before selling them off to the highest bidders. While it was a horrifying thing to do, it helped Frieza amass a fortune.

On the other hand, as the proud Prince of a warrior race, Vegeta felt no remorse while destroying the lives of his targets. However, decades later, his past comes back to haunt him. The Saga focuses on the consequences of the Saiyans’ actions when they destroyed many planets across the galaxy. One of the victims of their brutality was Cereal, and the lone survivor was Granola. He has taken it upon himself to avenge his race and uses the Dragon Balls to become the strongest warrior in the universe as he easily overpowers Goku and Vegeta.

2) High School Saga

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

As the shortest arc in the series, it serves as the prequel to the Super Hero Saga, the 2022 anime film. It sets up the premise of a new adventure, following the events that take place four months before the film. However, while it doesn’t offer the same level of thrill and excitement as the Tournament of Power, it’s praised for its heartwarming moments, especially since it centers around two underrated characters.

The story takes place several years later, when Trunks and Goten are now teenagers attending high school and carrying on Gohan’s legacy as Saiyaman X-1 and X-2, excited to begin a new chapter in their lives. It doesn’t take long for things to take a turn for the worse when Trunks runs into the Alpha Android series. Following the unexpected encounter, Trunks and Goten get entangled in a series of events, commencing one of the biggest fights of their lives.

1) Super Hero Saga

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

It’s the latest Saga of the series and possibly the final one if the artist doesn’t resume serialization. Around one year after Toriyama’s death, Toyotaro returned with a special chapter for fans to give this epic story the ending it deserved. The Saga expands on the story of the 2022 film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, centering around Piccolo and Gohan. Although the Red Ribbon Army has long been destroyed by Goku, there are many who carry on the spirit of the army and want to unleash chaos on the planet.

The new army has created two ultimate Androids named Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, threatening the planet yet again. The Saga follows the aftermath of the film when the heroes saved the world once again. As the story reaches its conclusion, Goku returns and brings Gohan to Beerus’ planet to train. The father and son have an all-out battle using the strongest transformations at their disposal.

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