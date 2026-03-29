Dragon Ball Super Reveals New Goku and Vegeta Looks Ahead of Anime’s Return

Dragon Ball Super is getting ready to bring the anime back to our screens after a very long time, and the franchise has shared a cool new look for Goku and Vegeta ahead of the anime’s comeback. Dragon Ball Super first ended its TV anime over eight years ago following the end of the Tournament of Power, but the franchise is gearing up to finally make its comeback later this year with a new remake for the Battle of Gods arc. But that’s only the start of a new era of the Dragon Ball Super anime to come.

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Dragon Ball Super is seeking to reinvent itself with the next era of the anime, and that will begin with the release of the Dragon Ball Super: Beerus remake before continuing with the start of an entirely new anime arc in the future. Leading the fray is Goku and Vegeta of course, and the two of them are now sporting some new designs as Toei Animation continues to promote the new era of the franchise during the AnimeJapan 2026 weekend. Check out the new designs as spotted by @guernicass4 on X and highlighted through some cool new statues too.

Dragon Ball Super Anime Returns in 2026

It’s nice to see these updated takes on Goku and Vegeta as the Dragon Ball Super anime prepares for a new era. Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has been announced as an official remake series taking on the Battle of Gods arc. It will be an enhanced version of the events seen in the TV anime with amped up visuals, sound effects and more to make it fit better within the modern anime scope. Scheduled to make its debut in Japan later this Fall, release date or international streaming plans have yet to be announced as of this time.

This new remake in particular is teased to feature, “extensive new cuts, revisions to existing scenes, a complete re-rendering of all footage, newly recorded dubbing with added score and sound effects, and a full reconstruction of the story.” For all intents and purposes, it feels like a new version of the anime overall. Which is a cool move considering that Dragon Ball Super is about to return for a new anime arc adapting a story in the manga that takes place after Dragon Ball Super: Broly and the Tournament of Power.

Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol Will Bring Goku and Vegeta Back to Anime

© BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol has been announced for a release in the future, but no release window or production staff details have been revealed as of this time. It will be a brand new anime adapting the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc from the manga release of the series, which is one of the two arcs that are currently exclusive to the manga. This arc takes place after Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and sees Goku and Vegeta taking on a powerful new villain named Planet Eater Moro.

The two of them will be getting even more makeovers in the anime’s future, so Dragon Ball Super fans should get used to see them in a whole new way from now on. With one other arc in the manga potentially now on the table for a new anime adaptation, it seems like Dragon Ball Super is going to be sticking around for quite a while in this new era.

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HT – @guernicass4 on X