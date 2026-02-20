3 Jujutsu Kaisen Spin-Offs the Series Should Explore After the Sequel Ends

Merely close to a year after the Jujutsu Kaisen manga came to an end, Gege Akutami returned with a sequel built on the franchise’s foundations, announcing that it would run for only a short period. Unfortunately, that short period is now nearing its end, and Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo could conclude at any time. If fans are wondering what’s next for the franchise, the creator has hinted that he hopes to continue making manga.

This message suggests several possibilities, as the author could also launch an entirely new series. However, if he chooses to expand the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, there are many potential spin-offs that could emerge. Here are three ways the author could continue the series through spin-offs.

3) Yuji Realizing His Dream

Yuji Itadori, the main protagonist of the original franchise, was an unconventional shonen hero. While most protagonists dreamed of saving the world, Yuji only wished to be surrounded by the people he loved when he died. However, the sequel revealed his tragic fate: Yuji ages very slowly and may never realize that dream. Since Modulo is seemingly set to end with the eradication of cursed energy, a spin-off focused on Yuji growing old and dying as he wished could provide meaningful closure to his character arc.

Since Yuji revealed he could live for the next 300–400 years, a story about his final days with new friends who could grow old alongside him would be deeply impactful. After everything Yuji has endured, this tragic protagonist truly deserves to see his simple, human dream fulfilled, and a short spin-off centered on that would be a fitting conclusion.

2) The Independent Cursed Corpses Represent the Mastery of Cursed Energy

While cursed energy can be used in many different forms, one of its most impressive applications was Masamichi Yaga’s creation of independent cursed corpses that could operate like humans. Panda is the epitome of this phenomenon, and the ability to give birth to life through cursed energy was so powerful that the higher-ups feared it and ultimately killed Yaga. In theory, this technique could have led to an entire society of cursed corpses.

A Jujutsu Kaisen spin-off could explore this concept, perhaps in a “what if” scenario where Yaga successfully created many cursed corpses, or in a story about a cursed corpse society that existed in the past and met a tragic fate. With such a strong premise, this spin-off could appear deceptively cute due to the cartoonish appearances of the cursed corpses, before taking a dark turn by exploring themes like their revolution against humans and sorcerers, their struggle to coexist, and their eventual massacre.

1) Heina Era

It is almost a crime that the original Jujutsu Kaisen series ended without ever depicting the Heian Era, despite constantly teasing it as the golden age of sorcerers. Fans long expected an arc set in the Heian Era that would explain the foundations of Jujutsu society. If the author truly plans to return with another manga, there is no spin-off more deserving than one focused on the Heian Era.

Key figures such as Ryomen Sukuna, Kenjaku, Tengen, and other ancient sorcerers were all part of this era, and a spin-off could finally explore their origins in depth. It could show how Sukuna became a villain, how Kenjaku began laying the groundwork for the Culling Game, and many other pivotal developments. Gege Akutami returning to the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise with a Heian Era series would be the most logical direction; otherwise, it would remain one of the most glaring oversights in modern manga.

