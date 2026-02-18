5 New Character Revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 So Far, Ranked

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has been one of the most anticipated anime of the Winter 2026 season, and the series has proven why with the release of its first seven episodes. With the story diving into a new arc, it was only natural to expect new characters, and the season has already introduced several in its opening episodes.

As the season is set to dive into the Culling Games starting next episode, even more new characters are expected to appear. But for now, let’s look back at the season so far and rank the five new characters introduced so far by their significance.

5) Angel

Image courtesy of MAPPA

Angel is introduced as one of the Culling Games players currently active in the Tokyo East Colony. While she could have been dismissed as just another participant, Tengen reveals that Angel is actually one of the ancient sorcerers in the game, possessing a cursed technique capable of eradicating other cursed techniques.

This makes her a key player in bringing back Gojo Satoru, as she could help break the cursed energy sealing the Prison Realm. This revelation alone makes her one of the most significant new characters, even though little else is known about her. Her importance will only grow once more details about her are revealed.

4) Kashimo Hajime

Image courtesy of MAPPA

Angel isn’t the only ancient sorcerer revealed; Kashimo Hajime is another, currently active in the Tokyo No. 2 Colony. Details about this character are equally intriguing, as he is revealed to be the only player with more than 200 points in the game, simply because he is enjoying it.

What makes Kashimo even more interesting is his search for Sukuna. With the traits of a perfect villain in the upcoming arc, Kashimo naturally gains significance, as he is bound to cross paths with the heroes, and Hakari may even be set up as his opponent. Kashimo will rank higher once more details about him are revealed.

3) Naoya Zenin

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Someone had to play the villain before the heroes entered the Culling Game, and Jujutsu Kaisen delivered with Naoya Zenin, and frankly, he was a perfect antagonist. His traits embodied everything that made him a villain, not just once but repeatedly. While his arrogance during his fight with Choso was intriguing, his overall role within the Zenin family was even more impactful.

As Maki began massacring the Zenin clan, Naoya became the ideal villain: a man who hated women, defeated by one, and ultimately stabbed in the back. The irony of his fate perfectly reflected his philosophy, making him a standout antagonist. Sadly, fans won’t get to see more of him, as he met his demise at Maki’s hands.

2) Hakari Kinji

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Hakari Kinji was one of the characters who appeared this season after being teased in earlier seasons as an important figure. With even Yuta acknowledging Hakari as someone who could potentially be stronger than him, there was a lot of intrigue surrounding his character, and his appearance delivered on that hype.

As a rowdy sorcerer who defies rules, he is introduced as the ringleader of an illegal fight club, which immediately makes him stand out. His confrontation with Yuji not only highlighted how tough Yuji has become but also revealed more about Hakari’s personality and hinted at the major role he will play in upcoming episodes. As one of the central sorcerers, Hakari Kinji has already proven to be a significant character this season, and his importance is only going to grow.

1) Tengen

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Like Hakari, Tengen was also a character teased in earlier seasons, but Tengen’s significance is on an entirely different level. As the sole sorcerer who serves as the foundation of Jujutsu society and has been alive for as long as Kenjaku, their appearance was always going to be impactful. Season 3 finally revealed details that prove just how central Tengen is to Jujutsu Kaisen’s narrative.

Tengen revealed that Kenjaku plans to use them to merge with the people of Japan and usher in a new age of cursed energy. They also provided crucial information to the sorcerers on how to proceed, further establishing their importance. These revelations show that Tengen acts as both an observer and an orchestrator of Jujutsu society, and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 brings the character to life with a narrator’s voice actor, adding a unique nuance, implying that Tengen may have been observing events even in earlier seasons when vital information was delivered through narration.

