Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Teases Another Series After Latest Sequel

Gege Akutami returned with a sequel manga only a year after the controversial ending of his hit series Jujutsu Kaisen. Jujutsu Kaisen is his first serialized manga, and it ended up becoming a global hit, making Akutami one of the most renowned mangaka of recent times. The manga stopped serializing in September 2024 and released its final volumes with a four-part epilogue, which left room for the story to grow. In September 2025, the creator returned with a surprise sequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki. The story takes place 68 years after the Culling Game, following new characters while also revealing the statuses of the original characters.

Fans learn about the deaths of Yuta Okkotsu and Maki Zenin before finding out the horrible fate Yuji is forced to bear alone. Unlike the original manga, which continued for years, Modulo is supposed to be a short sequel running for around six months. The series is already in its final stretch and is expected to conclude in a few weeks. Fortunately, Akutami has no plans to stop after the sequel.

Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Confirms He Will Be Working on More Manga in The Future

In the latest Mangaka Musings section published on the official website of Viz Media on February 15th, 2026, all Jump authors, except One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, paid their respects to Yusei Matsui, the creator of The Elusive Samurai, which recently reached its conclusion. Akutami shared, “I’d like to make my life about constantly facing manga just like Matsui Sensei.”

Matsui has been creating manga for over two decades and is best known for Assassination Classroom and The Elusive Samurai. Taking inspiration from the creator, Akutami confirmed he plans to continue working on more manga in the future.

Considering that he returned with Modulo just a year after the original series’ ending, it wouldn’t be surprising if Akutami is already planning a new series as of this moment. JJK still has lots of room for the story to expand through spin-offs and new settings. Not to mention that it wouldn’t be surprising if the creator returns with a completely new story the next time around.

What to Expect From Jujutsu Kaisen in The Future

While the main story has already been concluded, the anime is still ongoing and will wrap up the Culling Game Arc in two cours. The details for the final arc haven’t been unveiled yet, but we can expect new information after the Culling Game Arc’s finale, which will feature a major cliffhanger. Furthermore, while Modulo will be ending shortly, it wouldn’t be surprising if it also gets an anime adaptation, considering its explosive popularity.

Additionally, the franchise is set to expand further with a spin-off novel written by acclaimed horror author Yumeaki Hirayama. While details about the novel remain under wraps, it will be supervised by Akutami himself. Even though the main story has long since ended, Jujutsu Kaisen is clearly positioned to stay relevant for years to come, with new releases and unexpected projects ready to keep fans invested.

