3 Most Disappointing Anime of 2025

2025 is nearing its end, giving us the perfect opportunity to look back on the year and see what it brought to anime fans. This year has arguably been one of the most record-breaking years for the medium. It began with Solo Leveling dominating early on, with its second season breaking records left and right, while Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle emerged as the highest-grossing anime and Japanese movie of all time.

While other anime also showcased how strong this year has been, such as fall’s standout, My Hero Academia, there were disappointing releases as well. In particular, three anime emerged as truly disappointing, each bringing its own unique letdown.

3) Please Put Them On, Takemine-San

When anime wasn’t mainstream, many people avoided it because they assumed it was nothing but perverted content with no real story. If they were to watch Please Put Them On, Takemine-san, they would think nothing about the anime industry has changed at all. The plot follows Koushi, a high school student who witnesses his upstanding student council president, Takemine, take off her underwear in front of him.

The student council president is confident because she has the strange ability to correct her mistakes, and thus, Koushi and Takemine form a duo. With the title alone, it becomes easy to guess what this anime is about, featuring nothing but unnecessary perverted plotlines that only harm the industry’s image. As a result, it stands as one of the most disappointing anime of the year.

2) The Beginning After the End

The Beginning After the End was one of the most highly anticipated anime of the year, with fans of TurtleMe’s original novel series eagerly awaiting its adaptation. Many believed it could become the next big hit after Solo Leveling. However, the reality was far from it. The animation quality wasn’t even decent, leaving fans deeply disappointed.

The disappointment grew to the point where petitions for a remake began circulating while the anime was still airing weekly, with fans actively supporting the idea. The Beginning After the End had the potential to stand alongside Solo Leveling, as both shared a similarly strong fanbase from their source material, but the adaptation ultimately turned out to be nothing but a disappointment.

1) One-Punch Man Season 3

Arguably, the disappointment surrounding One-Punch Man Season 3 mirrors the issues of the previous entry. However, fans had never expected the anime to turn out even worse than Season 2. J.C. Staff had six years to produce the third season, so expectations were at least for a decent adaptation.

With earlier comments from the director, many assumed this season wouldn’t be as bad as the second. But it surpassed those expectations in the worst way possible, emerging as the most disappointing anime of the year. Fans highlighted this by rating the worst episode of One-Punch Man Season 3 as the lowest-rated anime episode ever on IMDb, with the season itself also ranking among the lowest.

