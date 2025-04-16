The Beginning After the End’s Cancellation Petition Reaches a Shocking Milestone (With a Big Update)

The controversy and debate around The Beginning After the End‘s divisive anime adaptation rages on. After just two episodes, fans of TurtleMe’s insanely popular web novel vented their frustrations on the internet about the show’s poor fight animation, with some likening it to a PowerPoint slideshow. The backlash became so intense, some fans began a petition demanding that the series be cancelled and remade. While the petition gained some traction within its first day, few were expecting it to become this big.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The online petition became so popular, it even caused TurtleMe to take to Reddit to address the fan base. The author revealed that writers of manga, light novels, and web novels have very little say in an anime’s adaptation, but they believe “there will always be creative differences in the room, but I really do believe that everyone is coming at it with their best effort and intentions.” But, TurtleMe’s update hasn’t stopped fans from revolting against the anime, in shockingly large numbers.

Studio A-Cat

The Beginning After the End Petition Reaches a Big Milestone

When ComicBook first reported on The Beginning After the End‘s fan petition on the day of its release, it had gained almost 7,000 signatures from fans. After a day, that was expected to fizzle out. However, let no one argue against the strength of TBATE‘s fandom, as the petition has reached a crazy milestone. At the time of writing, over 42,000 people have signed the petition “Demand the Cancellation and Redo of the TBATE Anime Adaptation.”

The petition came with a lengthy description of Nachoo TM’s (the petition starter) passion for The Beginning After the End‘s web novel. “Please sign this petition to demonstrate our combined commitment to saving this novel and comic series from further mistreatment,” the petition description concluded.

Studio A-CAT

With over 40,000 fans unifying behind the petition, there were always going to be a few who misdirected their anger and took things too far. As well as prompting TurtleMe to address their fans, Nachoo TM also updated the petition description, advocating for fans to voice their frustrations in the right place.

“GUYS, it’s not TurtleMe’s decision entirely, if at all,” began the recent update. “Do NOT DIRECT YOUR HATE TO TURTLEME. He’s trying his best. Be grateful he even made TBATE in the first place. Stop hating.” As well as providing a PSA to fans about taking their anger too far, Nachoo TM also re-clarified the point of the petition. According to the update, they aren’t asking for the flat-out cancellation of the series. Instead, they want future episodes and seasons to be given the animation the story deserves. In their own words, “Also, we just want better animation. That’s it. We don’t want the anime to be cancelled, we just want a redo or more realistically, better animation for the next seasons.”

At the time of writing, no one from Crunchyroll or Studio A-CAT has responded to or commented on the petition.

H/T: Change.org