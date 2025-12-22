3 My Hero Academia Spinoffs That Would Be Even Better Than Vigilantes

My Hero Academia has officially come to a close, with Season 8 marking the end of Izuku Midoriya’s journey to become the number-one hero. However, fans will get one last adventure with the anime’s lead, as it was announced at Jump Festa 2026 that My Hero Academia will release a follow-up to the finale next year. This addition should dig deeper into Class A’s final scene, which shows Midoriya and his friends as adult Pro Heroes. And considering that certain elements of the manga’s ending — including a date between its lead and Ochaco Uraraka — are absent from the actual finale, it makes sense to animate more of their future after U.A. High.

Of course, there are other ways My Hero Academia could expand beyond this, as Kohei Horikoshi’s immersive world lends itself to many storytelling possibilities. There’s so much to unpack beyond Midoriya’s journey, and we’re already seeing this happen with the anime’s My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spinoff. Vigilantes makes a great addition to this universe, but I don’t think the spinoffs should stop there. In fact, there are stronger directions the franchise could go in, from a prequel taking viewers way back in time to a sequel jumping much further into the future.

3) A Prequel Set When Quirks First Emerged

My Hero Academia opens in a world where Quirks are widely accepted and normalized — so much so that Midoriya is an outcast for not having one. However, the anime’s first episode breaks down the history of Quirks. And although Midoriya gives us a brief recap of how superpowers first manifested, there has to be more to that story. It seems inevitable that such a major development would cause chaos and societal upheaval. There’s no way people would respond to the sudden appearance of superpowers calmly. And without proper systems to deal with them, Quirks would undoubtedly be misused.

A My Hero Academia prequel could explore these realities, depicting how society reshaped itself around the emergence of Quirks. It could show how we got from the first Quirk — the luminescent baby that Deku mentions — to a world where there are entire schools and professions dedicated to these abilities. Such an approach might require a darker beginning than My Hero Academia has, but it would eventually lead back to the world we know and love. And it could raise interesting conversations that Deku’s story had no reason to dwell on.

2) A My Hero Academia Sequel About Class A as Pro Heroes

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

We’re getting a sequel of sorts to My Hero Academia in 2026, but it’s just a single episode — and I think a proper series focused on Class A as adults would be more compelling. The anime breezes past the group’s later years in high school, but it could make up for this by digging into their early adulthood. After all, they’re likely to face new challenges when they’re the ones calling the shots in the field. And in a world that’s adjusting its expectations for and opinions of Pro Heroes, that could prove an interesting narrative. Seeing how Midoriya handles the limitations of his gear after wielding One for All could also be intriguing.

The one caveat here is that My Hero Academia would need to find ways to reinvent itself in a direct sequel. It would need a new threat or villain, as recycling old narratives surrounding All for One and One for All would feel tired and underwhelming. Done well, this would probably get more traction than Vigilantes, though. After all, we’ve cared about the characters from the main series for far longer.

1) A Quirk Singularity Theory Spinoff Set Far in the Future

Quirk Singularity Theory is mentioned a few times throughout My Hero Academia, but the anime doesn’t properly address it. It’s one of the few loose threads after the series finale, but it could come up in a sequel. Quirk Singularity Theory predicts catastrophes like societal collapse and human extinction if Quirks become too powerful. The thought process is that human bodies won’t be able to contain or control them, leading to chaos.

This would be quite a hook for a My Hero Academia sequel set far in the future. Such a spinoff wouldn’t even need a character to take on the villain role. The existential threat would be more than enough for its leads to contend with. It would probably result in a darker, higher-stakes story, but that might not be such a bad thing. It would allow the series to draw interesting parallels to real-world problems, all while expanding My Hero Academia‘s universe in the process.

What My Hero Academia spinoffs would you be interested in seeing?