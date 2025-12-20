It’s Official, My Hero Academia Anime Will Continue With Real Finale

2025 was a bittersweet year for My Hero Academia, as Studio BONES said goodbye to Izuku Midoria and Class 1-A, with the final episode airing earlier this month. With My Hero Academia: Vigilantes set to return for its second season in January of next year, anime fans won’t have to wait long to return to the UA Academy universe. In a surprising twist, the latest Jump Festa event has confirmed that we haven’t seen the last of Kohei Horikoshi’s main universe, as the series is planning to officially make a comeback in the anime world.

At this year’s Jump Festa, BONES announced that we will see Deku and his classmates return via a new finale that continues the story past the series finale. This might make sense for those who had originally read the manga, as some major moments didn’t make their way to the screen for the series finale. When the original last chapter arrived in Weekly Shonen Jump, creator Kohei Horikoshi decided to add quite a bit more ancillary material to further flesh out the lives of the main superheroes. One major example is a date between Midoriya and Ochaco, the pairing that played a major part in the anime’s final episodes. While there are many details that have yet to be revealed regarding this new anime project, we’re sure anime fans will be ecstatic to see that it isn’t truly the end for Deku and friends.

Set to arrive next summer, here’s how the press release describes the upcoming episode, “A brand-new episode titled “More” premieres May 2, 2026, streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll (outside Asia). Adapted from the manga’s final-volume bonus chapter, it follows Deku and his classmates eight years after graduation.”

What Lies Ahead For Class 1-A?

As for the future of My Hero Academia, creator Kohei Horikoshi hasn’t hinted at creating new chapters to further document the story of his heroes. Following the defeat of All For One and Shigaraki, Deku and friends have created the world that they had been hoping to see for quite some time. Even in the final episodes, anime viewers witnessed a potential new villain to take All For One’s crown met with a helping hand, potentially ending the cycle of villains trying to bring down Hero Society.

Luckily, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will also further explore the superhero universe next month. While the spin-off will once again focus on the likes of Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckleduster, the series will also explore the background of some major professional heroes. Should the side story continue to follow its source material, anime viewers are in store for fresh looks at the likes of Eraserhead, Present Mic, Midnight, All Might, Mirko, and more in their younger crime-fighting careers.

While the threat of Shigaraki and All For One might be over, there could potentially be far more stories to explore in My Hero Academia if the main series wants. The final moments of the series finale saw All Might handing Deku a new suit of armor, allowing him to once again be a superhero after years off the front line. While Izuku is currently working as a teacher at UA Academy, it would be easy to imagine he can balance his duties.

