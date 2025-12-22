10 Best Reveals From Jump Festa 2026

The biggest anime festival hosted by Shueisha, Jump Festa 2026, has finally come to an end, and as expected, it proved to be highly fruitful, delivering some of the most exciting news for anime fans in the year ahead. While there was plenty to celebrate, there were also a few disappointments, such as the lack of updates on Netflix’s One Piece remake and the absence of any new announcements for Kagurabachi under the Shonen Jump umbrella, which many fans had been hoping for.

Nevertheless, Jump Festa 2026 still brought several major and exciting reveals, including the return of anime series after more than five years. While every panel and announcement had its own impact, we found the following ten pieces of news to be the most exciting.

10) Blue Box Season 2 Release Window

The confirmation of Blue Box Season 2’s release window stands out as one of the most exciting announcements, as it is a rare series that blends romance with sports, a combination that works remarkably well. The panel confirmed that Blue Box will return on Netflix as one of the biggest romance series in Fall 2026. A new teaser was also unveiled, highlighting the winter theme that will be incorporated into the upcoming season.

While more details are yet to be revealed, the second season is expected to have a similar length to the first, as there is still plenty of material left to cover from the original source. The release window news is especially exciting, as the series is set to further develop Taiki and Chinatsu’s bond, while Hina’s heartbreak is poised to add another layer of emotional intensity to the new season.

9) Dandadan Season 3 Release Window

Dandadan is one of the biggest new shonen anime, and fans were naturally looking for more information about the anime’s return. The release window for Dandadan Season 3 was confirmed; however, it was announced that the new season will return sometime in 2027. This was unfortunately expected, as the first two seasons were treated as different cours of a single season, with the studio taking its time to produce the best possible quality.

However, the fortunate takeaway is that the new season could return with a bigger length, totaling 24 episodes. If that is the case, it would be worth the wait, as the bizarre adventures of Momo and Okarun, accompanied by strange ghosts and aliens, are always better with more to enjoy.

8) Mashle: Magic And Muscles Season 3 Announcement

Mashle: Magic and Muscles has emerged as one of the underrated gems of Shonen Jump, and in its first two seasons, the series entertained anime fans with its amusing take on the genre. After the end of the second season last year, there were no announcements, which was strange, as the series had been confirmed as a full adaptation.

However, Jump Festa has finally confirmed that Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 3 is in production, along with a new release window set for 2027. With a longer gap between seasons, the series may return with its third season and possibly serve as the final one as well, given that the original manga had a relatively short run.

7) Sakamoto Days Season 2 Announcement

Sakamoto Days was one of the best exclusive anime airing on Netflix, as evidenced by its strong streaming numbers earlier this year during its weekly release. It was only a matter of time before a new season was announced, and Netflix confirmed it with a new look at the upcoming arc. Sakamoto Days has emerged as one of the best battle manga, and the anime also proved its capability through its high production quality.

However, the more exciting news is how Sakamoto Days Season 2 is set to change for the better, as explained by director Masaki Watanabe to ComicBook earlier this year. As such, it may be for the best that a release window has not yet been confirmed, as it suggests the studio is taking extra time to deliver an even better season.

6) Bleach Returns For Final Time

Bleach’s return to the anime industry with the long-missing arc that the original anime series never adapted has been one of the most successful comebacks ever. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see the final arc adapted perfectly in anime form, bringing Tite Kubo’s legacy to a complete conclusion. As such, the confirmation that Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity will return next year is a huge win for the entire anime industry.

The final part of this arc is set to return in July 2026 in Japan. While international streaming details have not yet been confirmed, it is likely to follow the same pattern as the first three parts and be available on Hulu (and Hulu on Disney+) as it airs in Japan. This is exciting news, as it confirms a proper ending for a series widely regarded as one of the Big Three of the shonen era.

5) Kaiju No. 8 Returns For Final Arc

🚨 Just announced! 🚨



Kaiju No. 8 Final Chapter Production Confirmed!



A new Original Short Animation "Narumi's Week at Work" has also been confirmed!#KaijuNo8 pic.twitter.com/xRQxWkmZnR — KAIJU NO. 8 (@KaijuNo8_O_EN) December 20, 2025

Kaiju No. 8’s first two seasons were among the best new-generation shonen series the anime industry had to offer, and the announcement that the series’s next season, also its final one, is currently in production is major news, confirming a proper conclusion to the manga that came to an end earlier this year.

Alongside this, it was also confirmed that the series will return with a new original anime short titled Narumi’s Week Days, which will be reminiscent of the original short released alongside the second season earlier this year.

4) Chainsaw Man Announces Adaptation of the New Arc

After the major success of Chainsaw Man The Movie – Reze Arc as one of the best anime releases of the year, fans were hoping for the adaptation of the next arc from the manga. During its panel, it was announced that the arc immediately following the movie will be adapted into anime.

Since the announcement did not confirm it as Season 2, and given that the next arc, the Assassins Arc, could also fit well into a movie format, the series may return with another theatrical adaptation. Frankly, it might be for the best if Chainsaw Man does return as a movie, as MAPPA has already proven how elevated the series can be in film form with its latest installment.

3) My Hero Academia Anime Continues

Introducing "More" – a special episode adapting Chapter 431 of the manga, which explores the lives of Deku and his classmates eight years after graduating from U.A. Premiering worldwide on @Crunchyroll on May 2, 2026! pic.twitter.com/Uz1nU4XA2e — My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) December 20, 2025

My Hero Academia’s final season has just come to an end, standing as one of the best conclusions a shonen series has to offer. However, with the bonus content not being adapted in the anime’s closing scenes, some fans were left disappointed, as the additional material adds even more depth to the series’ ending.

Jump Festa confirmed that My Hero Academia will return one final time on May 2, 2026, adapting the “More” chapter from the final volume of the series. With the story reaching its exciting conclusion and the anime’s 10th anniversary approaching, this announcement is one of the biggest fans could have hoped for.

2) New Haikyu Movie Confirming Release Window

Haikyu’s final arc being adapted into two movies has been one of the most controversial decisions that fans are still coming to terms with. However, fans are relieved that some additional content will still be adapted before the anime comes to a full end. The new movie, Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant has been confirmed for release in Japan in 2027.

Alongside this, a special episode has also been confirmed, which will adapt a canon special match from the final arc between Fukurodani and Mujinazaka High Schools. This suggests that after the next movie concludes, the series may release similar special episodes to adapt the remaining parts of the final arc, though fans will unfortunately have to wait until 2027 to learn more.

1) Black Clover Season 2

Black Clover’s return with Season 2 in 2026 felt inevitable, but its official confirmation still stands as one of the best reveals Jump Festa had to offer. With a new teaser, it has been confirmed that the anime will return next year. While many details about the anime’s comeback after five years have yet to be disclosed, its return strongly suggests a longer run ahead.

The anime likely will not last as long as the first season, but with two major arcs still left to be adapted, the series could return to cover the next immediate arc from the manga. This could also mean that the anime may go on another break before returning with a third and final season later on. In any case, the confirmation of the return of this exciting series is one of the biggest revelations from Jump Festa 2026, confirming that one of the most beloved shonen series is far from finished.

