5 Best Anime of 2025 That Didn’t Get Any Recognition in The Crunchyroll Awards

Last year, the first season of Solo Leveling won the Anime of the Year category, sparking massive controversy across the globe. Apart from that, the anime also grabbed several awards, including Best New Anime, Best Animation, Best Main Character, and many more. The outrage was even worse, given that it beat some of the most acclaimed shows, such as Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End and The Apothecary Diaries. However, the award is based on public votes, so the results aren’t surprising since it is the most famous series among all other nominees.

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