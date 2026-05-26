7 Major Anime Sequels Still Releasing in 2026 (Ranked by Hype Level)

We might be halfway through 2026 so far, but there are still some major anime sequels that fans will need to keep an eye out for through the rest of the year. It’s been a pretty huge year for anime as we have gotten to see a ton of great new shows, but it’s been even more notable for anime sequels. The year has been largely dominated by franchises that had come back for new seasons of episodes, and they continue to be the brunt of the conversation going forward. And that’s going to continue for the rest of the year.

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It’s been a pretty great and the Summer and Fall slates both have some huge offerings of their own. These include franchises that are coming to an end, franchises returning after many years of absence, and franchises that are continuing a hot streak. Read on for a few notable anime sequels scheduled to hit through the rest of 2026.

7). The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Season 3

Courtesy of Bibury Animation Studio

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You has been the wildest romantic comedy release of the last few years, and is certainly going to go down as the wildest show when it’s all said and done. The first two seasons have seen Rentaro grow his roster of girlfriends to 11, and it’s only scratching the surface of his 100 total soulmates. This next season is already teasing five more girlfriends being added to the roster, and that means the Rentaro Family is only going to get much bigger and more chaotic from now on.

6). From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Season 2

Courtesy of Passione / Hayabusa Film

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman wasn’t the biggest anime debut when it first hit Prime Video, but it’s definitely got a lot hidden under the surface. Featuring a much older than expected protagonist, a humble swordsman has actually trained some of the most powerful warriors in a kingdom. But because they hype up their master so much, he often has to face insurmountable odds despite the fact he thinks he doesn’t have the skills to keep up. But he actually is as strong as people think he is, and wins through skill in combat. It’s a great balance that’s been fun to see play out so far.

5). Clevatess Season 2

Courtesy of Lay-duce

Release Window: July (Crunchyroll)

Clevatess was one of the coolest debuts of the last Summer as it threw fans right into a dark fantasy world. Kicking off its premiere with the instant brutal killing of a group of heroes, one found herself being kept alive in a sort of zombie servant for the titular Clevatess. After the dark being decides to keep an eye on a young prince to see whether or not humanity is worth keeping alive, the first season saw tons of cool fights with a war against other dark beings. Season 2 seems to be taking a much different route with a magical academy arc, so we’ll have to see what’s on deck for the show next.

4). Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc

Courtesy of Pony Canyon

Release Window: October 2026 (TBA)

Tokyo Revengers is kicking off the beginning of the end with the War of the Three Titans Arc, as it’s being touted as a finale for the anime franchise. This does make a lot of sense now that Takemichi has kicked off a new look into the past after finding out that his current vision of the future is one where Mikey isn’t allowed to be happy. Now hoping to get the best future possible for everyone involved, Takemichi is going into one final wave of time traveling adventures to fix the past and save the future once and for all. Let’s just hope it can stick the landing after everything that’s happened so far.

3). The Apothecary Diaries Season 3

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Release Window: October 2026 (Crunchyroll)

The Apothecary Diaries has been taking over screens since the first season made its debut, and got even bigger with the second season. Maomao has uncovered some major scandals and conspiracies over the course of its two seasons, and there are bound to be even bigger mysteries to see in the season to come. The franchise is also coming back with a new feature film hitting theaters in Japan later this December, so fans are going to have quite a lot to chew on through to 2027. If you’ve loved what you’ve seen so far, this is going to be a sequel to watch.

2). Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity

Courtesy of Viz Media

Release Window: July 2026 (TBA)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is coming back for its fourth and final season, which will be capping off a decade long wait for the end of the Bleach anime franchise overall. There’s a ton of anticipation over how the franchise is going to stick the landing with these final episodes, and that’s especially true after three strong seasons of the new anime’s era so far. It’s set up some very high expectations for what to expect from the final battles of the anime’s run, so it just remains to be seen whether or not fans actually can accept when this all actually comes to an end.

1). Black Clover Season 2

Courtesy of Shueisha / Avex Pictures

Release Window: TBA 2026 (Crunchyroll)

Even with some of the other franchises on this list coming to an end with their new seasons, Black Clover’s return to TV is going to be the biggest sequel anime release of 2026 overall. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the series to make its comeback for nearly five years, and it’s going to pick up right where it all left off years ago. Now that the original manga has come to an end, the anime also has a very long roadmap to adapt and it won’t be hitting the same kind of cliffhanger that the series hit years before. If it’s got the same creative staff behind that first go around, we’re in for a banger.