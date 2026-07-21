The Live-Action Gundam Film Shares Major Update

With live-action anime adaptations becoming a bigger deal each year, there has been one film that has been gaining quite a few headlines in recent days. Legendary and Bandai Namco’s live-action Mobile Suit Gundam has been releasing a steady stream of news over time, with the biggest seemingly hitting the internet. With the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Noah Centineo, Jason Isaacs, and many more populating this new live-action story, the Legendary production has taken a major step forward to hitting Netflix proper. Get ready to jump into the robot because the mech franchise will hit new territory in the future.

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Production has officially wrapped on Legendary’s live-action Mobile Suit Gundam movie, meaning cameras have finished rolling and post-production will be underway to put the finishing touches on the movie. While this is big news, there are still plenty of questions surrounding the project as of now. Specifically, details surrounding the story remain few and far between, and a release date has yet to be revealed by Legendary, Bandai Namco, and/or Netflix. There have been images circulating online that spot uniforms similar to “The Principality of Zeon” and the Earth Federation logo stamped on vehicles, hinting at the idea that the film will adapt the story that started it all, though we imagine there will be various changes made from the source material.

Gundam’s Live-Action Arrival

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The war between the Earth Federation and Zeon was the perfect way to introduce fans to the world of Gundam, so it makes sense that Legendary would mine this well for the upcoming adaptation. With Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo as the stars of the film, many have wondered whether Legendary might make some big changes and have them take a different take on Amuro and Char. There is even the possibility that this new story will take place in the anime universe, though again, it’s anyone’s guess at this point what Bandai Namco and Legendary have up their sleeves.

This isn’t to say that the Gundam universe hasn’t had its fair share of “star-crossed” pilots finding love in the stars, as stories such as the likes of Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team and Gundam SEED did just that. Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom used this style of storytelling to its advantage, becoming the biggest animated film in the anime franchise to date.

Later this week, Gundam is planning to unveil some big news regarding the franchise’s future, though whether this will include the live-action movie remains a mystery. With the franchise continuing to hit new heights with its various anime stories, don’t expect the mech story to take its foot off the gas anytime soon.

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Via What’s on Netflix