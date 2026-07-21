Dragon Ball Super Artist Creates an Official G Gundam Crossover

Throughout the history of the Gundam series, there have been certain mech stories that have resonated with anime fans worldwide. Series like the original Mobile Suit Gundam, Gundam Wing, Gundam SEED, and more have become major mech players. Amongst the many anime that arose from this franchise, G Gundam presented a story unlike any other in the franchise thanks to its hard-hitting action and “fighting game” style story. In a wild twist, Dragon Ball Super’s artist has taken the opportunity to slap a fresh coat of paint on G Gundam star Domon Kasshu in an official Gundam card.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toyotaro, the current Dragon Ball Super manga artist, created a new take on Domon for the Gundam Card Game. This anime-themed card game first launched in 2025, examining the boundaries of the Gundam universe by displaying the many mechs that made the anime franchise what it is today. Like One Piece, Dragon Ball, Pokémon, and Yu-Gi-Oh, the various mechs have different stats associated with them, as even the specific pilots can get cards of their own to incorporate into decks. Toyotaro has had some major time on his hands as Dragon Ball Super’s manga has been on hiatus for quite some time following the tragic passing of creator Akira Toriyama. You can check out the new card below.

Toyotaro drew Domon Kasshu for the Gundam card game! pic.twitter.com/vqpCo8dCaz — Hype (@DbsHype) July 21, 2026

Toyotaro And The Future of Dragon Ball

Shueisha & Bandai Namco

As mentioned earlier, Toyotaro hasn’t worked on the Dragon Ball Super manga, as far as we know, since April of last year. While in the past, those attached to the Dragon Ball franchise have hinted at the idea that it will continue in the future, nothing has been revealed as to when, or if, the manga will release a new chapter. Luckily, the anime is planning to return later this year as it will take viewers back to the beginning of Super, with another arc planned down the line.

This fall, Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will remake the film Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods, using Toei Animation’s modern animation style, presenting it as a series versus a feature-length movie. This will then lead into a remake of Resurrection of F, the film that brought Frieza back into the fold. Following this, Dragon Ball Super will finally adapt the long-awaited arrival of Moro via Dragon Ball Super: Galactic Patrol Arc. This new anime has yet to reveal when it will hit the screen, though it remains one of the most highly anticipated releases of the anime world. Even if Dragon Ball Super’s manga never returns, the legacy left by the Z-Fighters and Akira Toriyama won’t soon be forgotten.

What do you think of Toyotaro’s take on the star of G Gundam? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!