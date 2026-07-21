Bungo Stray Dogs Returns to Crunchyroll With New English Dub Release Now Streaming

The Bungo Stray Dogs franchise has returned with a new English dub release this Summer, and fans can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll. There are a few franchises that fans especially love to see in action, and that’s always been the case for the anime taking on Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa’s Bungo Stray Dogs manga. The main series has gone on for five seasons and a movie, but fans are still waiting on the franchise to return with a full new season. Thankfully there’s still plenty new to arrive with the return of its spinoff.

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If you didn’t know, Bungo Stray Dogs WAN! is an official spinoff series that carries over much of the same production staff and voice cast from the main series, and it has made its return to screens this month as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule with a second season. Now even more fans can check out the new episodes as the English dub release of the anime has begun streaming with Crunchyroll too.

Bungo Stray Dogs WAN! Season 2 English Dub Release Confirmed for Crunchyroll

Courtesy of Studio Bones / Nomad

With Kirstie Simone serving as voice director, the English dub release of Bungo Stray Dogs WAN! Season 2 has officially kicked off its run with Crunchyroll. The first episode of the new season is now available, and will be releasing new dubbed episodes on a weekly basis. The release is only a couple of weeks behind the original Japanese language release as well, so fans of the dub won’t have to wait too long to see what all of the fuss is about for this new season. It will feature a returning dub cast from the main series too, so fans are in for a treat.

The English dub cast for Bungo Stray Dogs WAN! includes the likes of Adam McArthur as Saigiku Jouno, Brian Beacock as Ryunosuke Akutagawa, Cherami Leigh as Kyouka Izumi, Teruko Okura, and Cat, David Vincent as Ochi Fukuchi, Erica Lindbeck as Akiko Yosano and Naomi Tanizaki, Griffin Puatu as Tetchou Suehiro, Jamieson Price as Yukichi Fukuzawa, Kaiji Tang as Osamu Dazai, Lucien Dodge as Kenji Miyazawa, Max Mittelman as Atsushi Nakajima, Nicolas Roye as Chuuya Nakahara, Patrick Seitz as Doppo Kunikida, and Spike Spencer as Junichirou Tanizaki.

What’s Next for Bungo Stray Dogs?

Courtesy of Bones

Bungo Stray Dogs has been massively popular for the anime team behind it all, and it has gone on for five seasons, a feature film, and now two seasons of the spinoff anime series. But at the same time, fans are still waiting to see what’s next for the main release of the franchise. It’s been three long years since the fifth season of the TV anime series came to an end, but there has yet to be any word on whether or not it’s going to continue. But given the popularity of the franchise it’s highly likely to keep going with more.

There could be an update on the anime’s future soon enough, however, as Crunchyroll has announced they will be hosting a special 10th anniversary panel for the Bungo Stray Dogs anime as part of the Anime NYC 2026 event later this August. This would present the perfect opportunity for the anime to give any small update on its potential future, so fans should keep an eye out just in case.

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