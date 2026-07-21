Shonen Jump Creator Takes Surprise Hiatus Due to Sudden Illness Amid Anime’s Uncertain Future

A major Shonen Jump series has announced a surprise hiatus through the Summer due to the creator’s poor health conditions, and fans are still waiting for the franchise to expand even wider with more of the anime. It can be tough to be a creator in Shueisha’s various Jump magazines. Whether a creator is committed to the very tough weekly schedule, or a monthly or quarterly schedule in other Jump magazines, fans often see creators’ health worsen throughout their careers as they try and keep up with all of the fan demand.

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Katsura Hoshino’s D.Gray-man has certainly had one of the wilder trajectories with its manga releases since it began back with Weekly Shonen Jump back in 2004. Hoshino’s health conditions led to the series going on hiatus multiple times, and thus has gone through several other magazines and schedules in the years since. Unfortunately, it’s now been announced that D.Gray-man is going on another hiatus through the Summer due to Hoshino’s health.

D.Gray-Man Announces Sudden Shonen Jump Hiatus Due to Health Concerns

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The official social media for Shueisha’s Jump SQ.RISE has announced that the next chapter of D.Gray-man would not be making its debut on July 30th in Japan as originally planned, but instead has been delayed until the magazine’s Fall issue later this October. The official statement from Shueisha’s editorial department confirmed it’s due to Hoshino’s sudden illness, “We apologize, but due to the sudden illness of author Katsura Hoshino, the planned serialization of *D.Gray-man* in the July 30 (Thu) issue of *Jump SQ.RISE 2026 SUMMER* will be postponed.”

Apologizing to the readers who were anticipating the next chapter, Shueisha confirmed that the manga will be returning in the Jump SQ.RISE 2026 Autumn issue releasing in Japan later this October. No concrete release date has been set for the manga’s next chapter following this delay, but this unfortunately is something that fans of the manga are experienced with during the course of its run. It’s likely why there’s no official Simulpub release of the series anymore. The schedule has been too all over the place over the years.

Is D.Gray-Man’s Anime Ever Coming Back?

Courtesy of Shueisha

It’s been ten long years since D.Gray-man wrapped up the second season of its anime run, and there’s been no news of a potential sequel ever since. It’s been one of the franchises fans have been asking to see make a comeback with new episodes someday, and it’s no mystery as to why as the franchise got off to a very hot start. But unfortunately, the series’ original manga release has faltered so much in that time that the anime likely won’t have any real chance of coming back anytime soon.

D.Gray-man went on its first indefinite hiatus back in 2013, and returned two years later in. a different magazine. This was part way through the anime’s initial run, and that probably had the production team worried about the future of the series. Unfortunately with so many other hiatuses and more in the decade since, we likely won’t see a new anime until the manga is fully completed.

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