One of the Coolest Shonen Jump Anime Is Getting a Live-Action Movie Next

One of the coolest Shonen Jump anime and manga franchises has announced it’s coming back with a brand new live-action movie next. It’s been a wild time to be a fan of anime as a decade or so ago, the thought of a live-action TV or movie adaptation would have been the worst news in the world. But thanks to all kinds of big successes for marquee franchises over the last few years, these live-action adaptations are now in a much different kind of era than anime fans have ever seen before.

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It’s made live-action anime movies all the more intriguing overall, and that’s especially the case with Summer Time Rendering. Yasuki Tanata’s Shonen Jump+ series inspired a pretty cool anime series that wrapped up its run a few years ago, and now it has confirmed that it will be coming back with a new live-action movie hitting theaters across Japan sometime next year.

Summer Time Rendering Live-Action Movie Announced

Courtesy of Shueisha

Summer Time Rendering has announced it’s going to be coming to screens across theaters in Japan sometime in 2027, but has yet to confirm a more concrete release date or window as of this time. What’s especially cool about the particular date of this announcement, Wednesday, July 22nd in Japan, is actually the date at the start of the story overall. It’s a cool connective tissue for the live-action film, which will be directed by Ken Ninomiya. But further production staff, cast, and other details have yet to be announced as of the time of this initial announcement.

When the original manga run of Summer Time Rendering came to an end back in 2021, the franchise had announced that it was going to branch out with a new anime and live-action adaptation. We got to see the anime make its official debut back in 2022, and it ran for an impressive 25 episode run before it came to an end. Though fans outside of Japan had to wait a very long time to actually see the series as it took forever to get a launch on Hulu in North America. But at least it launched with an English dub release when it hit alongside its original Japanese release.

Why Is Summer Time Rendering So Special?

Courtesy of OLM

Yasuki Tanaka’s Summer Time Rendering is a different kind of series than fans ever expected to see. The anime thankfully adapts the entire original story, and it’s likely that the live-action film will be doing its best to do the same. It’s a crime thriller, science fiction story with a violent time travel twist, and it’s not hard to see why the franchise has been living far beyond its original manga run. It’s just got that kind of hook that really doesn’t let you go when it’s firing on all cylinders.

Heading back to his island childhood home to mourn the death of his childhood friend, a boy figures out that there’s something much more sinister lurking under the surface. Each episode or chapter provided a huge mystery that fans wanted to see develop, and hopefully the live-action adaptation can tap into that same spooky and cool vibe that the anime and manga had.

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