Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Quietly Goes on Hiatus Ahead of Its Three-Year Anniversary

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex returned this month with Chapter 36, and while the installment featured major developments, it also quietly announced an immediate hiatus. The Boruto sequel has consistently released new chapters every month since its debut in August 2023, reaching a total of 36 chapters. The manga has never taken a break before, a pattern that was expected given its monthly serialization schedule, which already provides the creators with more time than a weekly release. Even so, releasing a new chapter every month for the past three years is still demanding, and the author certainly deserves the break.

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While the localized version of the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex did not include the announcement, the original Japanese issue confirmed that Chapter 37 will be released on September 18, 2026, in Japan and September 17 in Western regions. Although the hiatus was quietly announced and came as a surprise, it arrives at the perfect time, with next month marking the third anniversary of the series’ serialization. That said, the break will still be difficult for fans, as the events set up for the next chapter are incredibly exciting.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Takes a One-Month Hiatus as It Enters Its Third Year of Serialization

Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

Though Boruto: Two Blue Vortex will celebrate its third anniversary next week, no special event has been announced for the occasion yet. While news surrounding the celebration could arrive at any time, the series has confirmed that it will be absent from next month’s issue, giving the creators a well-deserved break. Although the hiatus is necessary, it will be disappointing for fans, as the next chapter is set to feature several exciting developments. The latest chapter already delivered major twists, including Kobu’s decision to remove Shikamaru from the position of Hokage after suspecting him of being a traitor associated with Boruto.

This was an expected development, considering how adamant Kobu has been about his stance. With him now putting his plan into motion, it will be exciting to see what happens to Shikamaru and the Hokage’s position. As significant as that development is, the biggest event in the next chapter will likely revolve around Sarada’s predicament. Following Boruto’s plan for her to be voluntarily kidnapped, the situation has taken a concerning turn after Code saw through the plan and turned against them. While it remains unclear where this will lead, Kashin Koji’s prescience has already offered a glimpse of what is to come.

The prescience revealed that Boruto will enter his Otsutsuki form, meaning a battle is set to unfold that will force him to unleash his strongest form yet. While the manga has already featured major battles and dangerous predicaments, this glimpse suggests that the upcoming conflict could be the biggest yet. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 37 will mark the beginning of this major event, and although fans will undoubtedly want it to arrive as soon as possible, the series will be on break next month, meaning they will have to wait until September 2026. That said, with the series celebrating its third anniversary next month, it should still be an exciting period for the franchise despite the hiatus.

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