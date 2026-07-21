Anime’s Answer to Squid Game Shares First Trailer for New Live-Action Movie

If you’re missing that death game action you got to see in shows like Squid Game or Alice in Borderland, a new live-action movie is going to help scratch that itch. Death games are common in many anime and manga stories as they are a great way to introduce a ton of characters with unique stories amidst the highest stakes possible. That’s especially true for one of the longest stories exploring this genre as Nobuyuki Fukumoto’s legendary Kaiji manga franchise follows a compulsive gambler who gets further and further into debt amidst deadly games.

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Kaiji is coming back to screens across Japan next year with its fourth major live-action feature film release. Bringing back its main star for the new outing, Tatsuya Fujiwara, (who’s been a part of some of the biggest franchises like Battle Royale, Death Note, Rurouni Kenshin and more), the first trailer for the new Kaiji film, Kaiji: Jinsei Revenge Game, reveals the first look at its new additions ahead of its launch in January 2027. You can check it out in action below.

New Kaiji Live-Action Movie Releases First Trailer

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Kaiji: Jinsei Revenge Game is currently scheduled to hit theaters across Japan on January 29th next year, but has unfortunately yet to confirm any international release plans as of this time. This is the fourth live-action film in the franchise coming seven years after the release of the third film, Kaiji: Final Game, and brings back the production staff from the previous effort. It will once again star Tatsuya Fujiwara in the role of the titular Kaiji, but he will be joined by a new cast shaking things up for the next wave of games.

Kaiji: Jinsei Revenge Game will be directed by Toya Sato for TOHO. Masatoshi Yamaguchi wrote the script for the film together with original series creator Nobuyuki Fukumoto, and the music will be composed by Yugo Kanno. New additions to the franchise for the coming film include the likes of Kazuya Kamenashi as Kazuya Hyodo, Mahiro Takasugi as Keita Mashimo, Sara Minami as Keita’s girlfriend Taeko Yuki, and Susumu Terajima as Kozo Nonomura.

What’s So Special About Kaiji?

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Kaiji is certainly an interesting series when it comes to how widely it’s recognized outside of Japan. Originally making its debut back in the 1990s, the series has since continued with all sorts of spinoffs, sequels and more in the time since. The franchise is even in the midst of a hiatus as of the time of this writing as Nobuyuki Fukumoto revealed that he is currently in the midst of research ahead of the next arc. As of 2024, this next arc is currently planned to be the final one of the series overall too.

But despite all of that success in Japan, it hasn’t really translated to that same kind of fervor in the United States. Kaiji is a gambler who gets further into trouble the more he takes on, and ends up in an increasing slate of deadly games as he gets further and further into debt from dangerous individuals. It’s been a cool series that really deserves more recognition among fans, and you can find the anime streaming with HIDIVE in the meantime.

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