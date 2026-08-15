Chainsaw Man’s Denji Voice Actor, Ryan Colt Levy, Talks Manga’s Controversial Ending (Exclusive)

Earlier in 2026, mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto brought Denji’s story to a close as the Chainsaw Man manga released its final chapter. With the bloody shonen franchise throwing a massive curveball at the Chainsaw Devil, many fans are still attempting to wrap their heads around how the protagonist saw his life end up. At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, we here at ComicBook.com spoke with none other than Denji’s English voice actor, Ryan Colt Levy, about the final installment. While many fans weren’t thrilled to see how Chainsaw Man wrapped up its story, Levy was far more positive about what transpired.

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To kick things off, Levy confirmed that he’s had quite a few conversations about the series finale as of late: “I personally have had this conversation a lot lately. Online, it can sometimes seem vitriolic and all over the place. It’s been out for three months, and I travel a lot, talking with a lot of people in-person. In-person, the response to the finale is overwhelmingly positive. Everyone’s allowed to have their opinions, but Fujimoto, as a writer, isn’t there to make you happy; he’s there to tell his story. Take it or leave it. I love the ending because to me, it feels like the appropriate finishing point to the story that I had always been reading, if that makes sense.”

Revving Past The Controversy

Courtesy of MAPPA

Levy explained how he felt that Denji’s grand finale felt true to the very first page of Chainsaw Man’s manga, breaking down his feeling for the Chainsaw Devil, “From the very first page, I felt like Fujimoto was going somewhere specifically with what he was trying to say. It’s almost a deconstruction of shonen manga and anime, exploring what being a hero is and the value of yourself.”

Transitioning from the manga finale, we took the chance to ask Ryan what scene he couldn’t wait to bring to life from the manga to Chainsaw Man’s anime, “For those who know, there’s a scene with something called the Darkness Devil. It’s one of the most surreal, scary, bizarre, unique things in page format. I’m really excited to adapt this because MAPPA is an insane anime studio. What they did with the first season and the movie, the elevation of style, craft, and personality, it’s going to be wild. It’s going to be in the next arc they’re animating.”

For those who might need a refresher, Chainsaw Man’s next anime arrival is Chainsaw Man: Assassins Arc, though there is still one major question surrounding it. As of the writing of this article, MAPPA has yet to confirm whether Denji’s animated comeback will be a new season or a movie. With the arc setting the Chainsaw Devil up for the biggest battle of his career thus far, the project is far from the end of the anime adaptation, as there are still years of stories from the manga to adapt.