5 Most Unforgettable Anime of 2026 So Far

It is already the Summer of 2026, which means we are halfway through the year, with only a quarter of it left before the year comes to an end. However, that doesn’t mean the anime industry has been stale. In fact, if anything, it has been the complete opposite of what this year has presented so far. As the years progress, the anime industry continues to deliver new and exciting anime, surpassing previous years as more studios emerge and adapt more manga and original stories.

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This has also resulted in the anime industry broadening its genres, with even some odd adult slice-of-life anime attracting a more mature audience. There has been an incredible amount of variety this year so far, and the momentum continues. However, there is no denying that these five anime are the most unforgettable anime of 2026 so far, defining what this year has essentially been about.

5) Sentenced to Be a Hero

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This year started with the debut of Sentenced to Be a Hero, and with its very first episode, the anime became unforgettable, with fans on Crunchyroll already praising it as the best new anime of the year. As the series’ dark fantasy narrative continued to become more exciting, the anime emerged as a series that strayed away from the common isekai tropes and presented something genuinely fresh.

This is a revolutionary anime that proves a fantasy narrative doesn’t have to take the isekai route to become truly exciting. What makes the anime stand out even more is how consistent its quality has been, never wavering throughout the season. The first season also ended on a gripping note, making the future of the anime even more exciting.

4) Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Final Part

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Bleach made its return with the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, continuing the story left unfinished by the original anime, and this year, it is depicting the final part of the arc. It was expected to be unforgettable, considering it is set to unveil major revelations and deliver some of the series’ most exciting moments, and with the few episodes released so far, the anime is already proving that.

In just a few episodes, it has already featured the debut of a Bankai that no fan could have expected, along with Ichigo acquiring an exciting new form. Bleach‘s final moments, as one of the anime considered part of the Big Three, were always going to be unforgettable, and that momentum will continue as more episodes are released, with its ending serving as the final stop for this wave of unforgettable moments.

3) Chainsmoker Cat

Image courtesy of Bibury Animations Studio

Chainsmoker Cat‘s first teaser was unveiled in February of this year, and it immediately made an impression on fans because of its odd premise of a cat girl smoking. However, what caught even more attention was the animation quality of the series. No one expected such a secluded anime series, which essentially adapts a parody manga, to be this refined and smooth. While this already made an impression, the anime’s debut and the new episodes released so far have proven exactly what it has to offer to the anime genre.

It is the adult dark comedy element that Netflix is fulfilling with Chainsmoker Cat this Summer. However, the anime proves to be much more than that, as it hides emotional nuances and stands out as one of the saddest anime on Netflix in 2026 beneath its bizarre and dark comedy, making it an anime that will be hard for fans to forget.

2) Witch Hat Atelier

Image courtesy of Bug Films

Witch Hat Atelier was one of the most anticipated anime of 2026, as it stemmed from a renowned seinen manga that fans already loved. However, it is more than safe to say that the anime adaptation has only elevated the source material and stands out as one of the best magic anime in recent years. The anime achieves this by perfectly presenting how magic could feel in real life, with its mathematical and logical rules making the magic system feel even more realistic.

On top of that, Bug Films has elevated some sequences of the anime with perfect animation that is simply unforgettable. For instance, the fifth episode, featuring Qifrey displaying his magic, has been dubbed the anime episode of the year. Witch Hat Atelier has truly been an unforgettable experience in the 2026 anime industry.

1) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

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Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 was no doubt one of the most anticipated anime of 2026, continuing the chaotic events of the previous season while keeping the momentum going. What makes this season even more exciting is how the action never stops. Across its 12 episodes, only a couple weren’t action-focused, while nearly every other episode was polished with stunning animation.

Among them, a couple of episodes were even longer than the usual runtime, which resulted in the season finale emerging as one of the highest-rated episodes in anime and arguably the best episode of Jujutsu Kaisen ever. While there have been many unforgettable anime so far in 2026, with even more yet to come, there is little doubt that they will be able to match the caliber that Jujutsu Kaisen presented with its latest season this year.