2026’s First Anime Theatrical Release is Just Days Away & It’s 30 Years In The Making

2026 is the perfect time for anime fans to put those “I’ll watch it later” promises from last year behind them. Of course, by “later,” we all mean never — because who really got around to finishing that One Piece backlog or watching the Evangelion rebuilds for the 57th time? But this year kicks off with something that demands immediate attention: the first anime theatrical release of 2026.

And no, it’s not another Demon Slayer movie (Tanjiro and Nezuko are probably exhausted from carrying the box office for three years straight). Instead, it’s something that’s been 30 years in the making, a film that’s set to scratch that itch for high-stakes action, stylish visuals, and characters who’ve been dodging jail time longer than most of us have been alive. All eyes are now on Lupin the IIIrd: The Immortal Bloodline.

A Thief’s Legacy, Three Decades in the Making

The Immortal Bloodline is no ordinary anime movie. It’s the first traditionally animated, feature-length solo Lupin the Third film, a fact that carries immense weight in the world of anime. Lupin III, the suave gentleman thief who’s been stealing treasures (and hearts) since 1967, is a cornerstone of the medium. This new film, directed by the visionary Takeshi Koike, is more than just a nostalgic callback. For fans who’ve followed Lupin’s escapades across decades, this movie feels like a long-overdue reunion with an old friend who’s still as unpredictable as ever.

Why The Immortal Bloodline Is Worth the Hype

The story of The Immortal Bloodline is classic Lupin. After surviving a gauntlet of assassins (par for the course for Lupin), he and his gang are lured to an uncharted island. But this isn’t exactly a tropical vacation. Their plane is shot down, and they find themselves hunted by island inhabitants, old enemies, and a mysterious figure named Muom — an immortal being who represents both a physical and philosophical challenge to Lupin’s legacy.

Adding to the stakes is a toxic fog that blankets the island, creating a surreal, almost dreamlike atmosphere. The film forces Lupin to confront questions he usually laughs off: What does it mean to leave a legacy? Can a thief like him, who thrives in the moment, ever truly achieve immortality? It’s a bold and introspective direction for the character while still leaving room for the exhilarating action and sharp humor that define the franchise.

Lupin III: The Gang’s All Here

Part of what makes the Lupin III franchise so enduring is its unforgettable ensemble cast, and The Immortal Bloodline brings them all back in style:

Lupin III (Kan’ichi Kurita): The master thief himself, as charming as ever and facing some of his greatest challenges yet.

Daisuke Jigen (Akio Otsuka): The chain-smoking sharpshooter who’s always got Lupin’s back.

Goemon Ishikawa XIII (Daisuke Namikawa): The stoic swordsman whose blade can slice through anything, including existential dread.

Fujiko Mine (Miyuki Sawashiro): The femme fatale who’s as likely to betray Lupin as she is to save him.

Inspector Zenigata (Koichi Yamadera): The lovable Interpol officer who’s spent decades chasing Lupin.

If you’ve seen Takeshi Koike’s previous Lupin films — like Jigen’s Gravestone or Goemon’s Blood Spray — then you already know what to expect: jaw-dropping animation, gritty action, and a tone that’s darker than Lupin’s usual escapades. Koike has a knack for taking the franchise’s core elements and elevating them with great visuals and a more mature narrative style.

The film made its Japanese debut on June 27, 2025, earning a solid $909,500 in its opening weekend. Now, North American fans are getting their turn, thanks to GKIDS, which is hosting a three-night limited event from January 4-6, 2026. The screenings will feature both Japanese with English subtitles and an English dub, ensuring accessibility for all audiences. For long-time fans, it’s a chance to reconnect with the characters they love. For newcomers, it’s a gateway into one of anime’s most enduring and beloved series.

