7 Divisive Anime Characters That Split the Fandom

Layered characters are usually a positive for an anime, but some of them completely divide their fandoms. Their ability to do so can be a testament to the writing, as realistic, multifaceted characters can spark strong responses in viewers. Of course, there are also instances when characters aren’t as well wrought as they should be. This can result in ire from some fans, while others are less quick to blame the character over the writing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whatever the reason they’re controversial, divisive characters tend to earn the strongest reputations. Frequent debates shine a spotlight on them, making them notorious in their spaces. From one anime’s hero-turned-villain to a character who gets off on the wrong foot, these players continue to split their fandoms.

7) Eren Yeager

Attack on Titan

Image via Wit Studio

Eren Yeager is probably one of the most divisive anime characters out there, and it’s not hard to see why. Attack on Titan sets Eren up to look like the anime’s hero, but in the series’ most gutting twist, he becomes its villain. In order to save and protect his own people, Eren becomes just as bad as the ones killing them. And while his actions are undeniably wrong, they haven’t turned every fan against him. There are still those who view him sympathetically, proof that he’s well written and easy to grow attached to over the anime’s run. It’s hard to highlight a character’s humanity while believably chipping away at it, but Attack on Titan demonstrates how it can be done.

6) Katsuki Bakugo

My Hero Academia

Image via Studio Bones

Katsuki Bakugo has one of the best redemption arcs in anime, but it hasn’t won over every viewer. In fact, he’s still a pretty divisive character in the My Hero Academia fandom, despite his efforts to atone for his behavior and grow. Bakugo’s initial bullying of Deku leaves a sour impression, and it’s one that some viewers aren’t able to overcome. To be fair, Bakugo continues to have an abrasive personality, even after his transformation. Still, many view him more compassionately, as he’s a kid during the worst of his behavior — and because he puts in the work to take responsibility for and change it. Bakugo tends to top My Hero Academia‘s character popularity polls, but he’s also just as likely to get backlash.

5) Light Yagami

Death Note

Image via Madhouse

Light Yagami might be the main character in Death Note, but the anime’s lead is no hero — as much as he tries to cloak all his killing in righteous beliefs. The fact that Light genuinely seems to buy into his cause makes him an intriguing figure, though, and that’s probably the reason he still appeals to people. He’s proof that morally dubious characters make for compelling subjects, and people in the fandom often root for him because of it. Naturally, there are just as many viewers who aren’t sold and get behind L instead. Like Eren, Light is another example of a masterfully written character who divides audiences because of it.

4) Sakura Haruno

Naruto

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

The Naruto fandom tends to love its title character and hate Sasuke, but Sakura receives a more mixed reception. Sakura is arguably a victim of the anime’s writing. While there’s nothing wrong with her — and she even has a few compelling moments early on — she also doesn’t get as many opportunities to shine as her male counterparts. Compared to Naruto and Sasuke, she tends to be the least interesting, with much of her arc wrapped up in her feelings for the latter. This results in some heavy criticism being flung her way, though Sakura has her staunch defenders too.

3) Subaru Natsuki

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World

Image via White Fox

Subaru Natsuki from Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World is a heavily flawed main character, which makes him realistic…but also polarizing. The complaints about him are less extreme than those leveraged at players like Eren or Light, but they’re still prominent. Some find Subaru too awkward and immature to get behind, while others view that deeply human characterization as a selling point. And to be fair, he does grow over the course of the anime. However, some aren’t able to get past that first impression of him.

2) Griffith

Berserk

Berserk‘s Griffith is as complicated as they come, so it’s no wonder he’s an anime character who drives a lot of discourse. While he initially seems like an admirable leader, he becomes a villain after his major betrayal. This act defines his character, but how it’s interpreted depends largely on who you ask. Some fans seek to understand Griffith, even though he does little to right his actions. Others perceive him as an unforgivable figure, and it’s hard to argue with their perspective.

1) Gabi Braun

Attack on Titan

Image via MAPPA

Eren isn’t Attack on Titan‘s only divisive character; Gabi is another viewers tend to either love or hate. To be fair, her introduction makes it easy to dislike her. Not only does she uphold terrible systems and beliefs at the beginning of her arc, but she kills Sasha, one of Attack on Titan‘s most beloved characters. Gabi does come around and realize she’s in the wrong, but for many, it’s too little, too late. There are viewers that take a more level-headed approach to her character, however, understanding that she’s supposed to be complex.

Which anime character do you feel conflicted about? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!