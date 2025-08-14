10 Best Anime Characters That Outshine the Main Character

Among anime fans, it isn’t uncommon to have that one character in a show that stands out among the rest. While most might assume this would automatically be the main character, designed to grab attention and carry the plot, a wide percentage of audiences might agree that side characters are where the real intrigue lies. After all, there’s undoubtedly a reason so many popularity polls end with the supporting cast taking the top spots over the protagonist. This doesn’t necessarily mean the main character is written weakly— just that they might shine less in comparison to others in the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To be fair, there are plenty of reasons why this happens so often; side characters have the advantage of being a bit more mysterious than main characters, which allows audiences to project onto their actions and decisions. There’s also the fact that many side characters act as rivals, mentors, or even villains that oppose the main character and therefore require equally compelling motives and goals. As an avid main character defender myself, I can admit there have been plenty of times when I’ve fallen into the trap of eagerly awaiting the moment a supporting character appears on screen. So in this list, I’ll be exploring just a few of the side characters that certain fans will swear manage to take the spotlight without trying.

1) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Courtesy of Mappa

Levi Ackerman is easily one of the most iconic anime characters from the last decade, despite being part of Attack on Titan’s supporting cast. His first appearance is shown through Eren’s point of view, though he was later formally introduced as Captain Levi of the Survey Corps. Having grown up in the slums of the Underground City, Levi’s early life was characterized by struggle and survival until he was recruited by Erwin Smith to join the Corps.

In Attack on Titan, Levi is infamous for his strength and skill with ODM gear, making him a proficient Titan killer to the point Levi is dubbed “Humanity’s Strongest Soldier”. He is portrayed as having the most Titan kills in comparison to other characters, and notably tanks Zeke Yeager’s Beast Titan form numerous times on the battlefield with little difficulty. Levi’s popularity likely stems from his competence and the smooth animation of his fight scenes, causing him to stand out from the other Attack on Titan characters, including Eren Yeager.

2) Osamu Dazai (Bungo Stray Dogs)

Courtesy of Studio Bones

Osamu Dazai is a perfect example of an anime character who knows more than the main character of their series, creating a sense of mystery and intrigue for the audience. Dazai is touted as a genius of sorts when it comes to manipulation, tactical planning, and predicting his enemies and allies alike. His “two-steps ahead” nature tends to drive the plot and give the Armed Detective Agency an advantage in most fights.

In Bungo Stray Dogs, Dazai is viewed as an incredibly useful asset by multiple sides, including the Port Mafia, ADA, and Fyodor Dostoevsky. This importance only makes Dazai more enthralling to watch when combined with the mystery of his past— we know Dazai was originally the youngest Port Mafia executive, but little else is known about his early childhood. His Ability, No Longer Human, nullifies other Abilities and again gives Dazai an advantage in fights against powerful threats. All of these factors tend to create an aura around Dazai that makes many fans want to see more of him on screen.

3) Roy Mustang (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Courtesy of Studio Bones

Roy Mustang is likely the lone Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood character that is as recognizable as Edward Elric. Colonel Mustang is a State Alchemist, mentor to protagonist Edward, and a revered higher-up in the Amestrian State Military. His personality is often noted as egocentric, brash, and shallow, with a history of womanizing; while these observations aren’t entirely untrue, they’re used as a cover to hide Roy’s ambition to become the next leader of Amestris. Roy’s internal drive to bring justice and prosperity to his country after the last war lies at the core of his true goals and desires.

Colonel Mustang is able to adequately manipulate those around him to achieve his goals and further his plan to become the Fuhrer. Much of the show highlights Roy’s tactical brilliance and ability to flip the outcome in his favor. Not to mention, Roy’s talent for alchemy shines in the anime, specifically his mastery of fire-based combat, showcased in flashy yet efficient fight scenes that make him a fan favorite.

4) Saber (Fate)

Courtesy of Ufotable

Saber, or Artoria Pendragon, is one of the titular characters in Fate/stay Night and Fate/Zero. While Saber is considered a main heroine and an important figure in the show’s lore and plot, she is not actually the main character of either series— ironic, considering if you think of the series, you’ll likely picture marketing of Saber to promote the anime. Artoria has become one of the most predominant female anime characters in modern anime due to her intriguing backstory and characterization: she’s quite literally the legendary figure King Arthur.

During her lifetime, Saber served as the King of England for ten years until she met her demise at the betrayal of once-loyal knight Mordred. Artoria’s character is constantly plagued by regret and the guilt of failing to save her country, which is why she pledged to become a Servant and seek the Holy Grail. Saber wields Excalibur, an almighty sword that represents and heralds her Noble Phantasm. Heralded as the “King of Knights”, the complexity and significance of Saber’s character grant her the focus of audiences tuning in to the Fate series.

5) Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Courtesy of MAPPA

It’s probably no shock that Satoru Gojo is on this list. Gojo is another side character that’s visually linked to Jujutsu Kaisen just as much as the show’s protagonist, Itadori Yuji. The scale of Gojo’s power and prowess in fighting has earned him a special place in the hearts of many anime fans. There’s a reason he’s nicknamed the “Strongest Sorcerer” and the “Honored One” (self-dubbed, but still accurate nonetheless). You don’t have to like Gojo to admit he boosted Jujutsu Kaisen’s status among a wide field of shonen anime with his fight scenes alone.

Gojo’s birth into the anime’s jujutsu world setting heralded a new era of stronger curses to contest with the sheer strength of his cursed energy. He wields two separate Cursed Techniques: Limitless and the Six Eyes. One allows Gojo to intricately perceive the world around him, while the other grants Gojo the ability to manipulate infinity. As the strongest among his peers and one of the only Special Grade Sorcerers in Japan, Gojo’s place in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen is to protect the weak and teach the next generation of sorcerers.

6) Sebastian Michaelis (Black Butler)

Courtesy of a-1 Pictures

Black Butler is an anime that was widely popular in the late 2000s but has since lost some of the intrigue it once carried, though dedicated fans will claim otherwise. The anime follows Ciel Phantomhive, a young earl who made a deal with a demon to avenge his dead family. The demon in question is Sebastian Michaelis, the namesake of the series and fan-favorite due to his overall persona. Despite the anime following Ciel’s point of view, Black Butler’s creator, Yana Toboso, has stated she views Sebastian as a main character.

Sebastian is a highly competent butler who can perform impossible tasks with little to no effort; he is also a demon with no morals that intends to feast on Ciel’s soul when their deal has reached completion. While Sebastian maintains a professional, calm air throughout the series, his true personality is hinted at as being cunning, manipulative, and immortal due to his demonic nature. Because Ciel himself is a child and physically weak, most of his plots rely on Sebastian’s skill at lying, fighting, or charming their way in and out of each situation.

7) Reigen Arataka (Mob Psycho 100)

Courtesy of Studio Bones

Reigen Arataka is a secondary main character in Mob Psycho 100 who is frequently viewed as just as, if not more, captivating than the series protagonist. His position is as Mob’s mentor, though he also holds the self-granted title of “Greatest Psychic of the 21st Century”. Reigen is also the head of his self-owned company, Spirits And Such Consultation Office, assisting others in spiritual and psychic problems in their lives.

Despite this, Reigen often fakes his prowess in psychic issues and is business savvy enough to get away with it. While Reigen is willing to manipulate and scheme for his own advantage, he still has a strong moral code that he passes to Mob, making him a complex character with more internal depth than is presented. It’s Reigen’s overall charisma in Mob Psycho 100 that has boosted his popularity— his fast-talking antics don’t take away from his genuine cool, calm, and collected way of tackling most issues he faces.

8) Revy (Black Lagoon)

Courtesy of Madhouse

Black Lagoon’s main female character, Revy (or Rebecca Lee), is the face of the show and typically tends to be mentioned first before the actual main character if the anime is brought into conversation. This is likely because the dark, gritty anime suits Revy’s overall character and backstory in a way that highlights her important arcs and character growth. Revy starts the series as a brutal, gun-wielding criminal for hire and ends it much the same, but with a stronger sense of introspection and self-awareness.

Much of the attention on Revy stems from her skill in combat: she’s easily one of the deadliest fighters in Black Lagoon, and is particularly skilled with her signature Berettas. Occasionally, Revy will enter a locked-in state, dubbed her “Whitman fever”, where she’s able to efficiently murder any enemies in sight that oppose her or her crew. While Rock is more reserved and steadfast, Revy is an explosion of personality and action throughout the show that is impossible to turn away from for too long.

9) Itachi Uchiha (Naruto)

Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Naruto is known for its large cast of memorable characters that stand apart due to tragic backstories, unique powers, and intriguing arcs. Itachi Uchiha is a prime example of one such side character who is remembered for his influence on the anime despite his admittedly minimal appearances throughout Naruto. As Sasuke’s older brother, Itachi already has a strong connection to the main trio introduced, though it’s incredibly frayed due to the two’s past.

Itachi was born into the Uchiha Clan, which he became infamous for slaughtering in one fell swoop, save for his little brother. Afterwards, Itachi was branded a criminal and joined the Akatsuki— a group of shinobi operating under nontraditional means, often immoral in nature, to achieve their goals. The legacy of Itachi as a clan-killer haunts every moment he’s on screen. This is combined with Itachi’s incredibly strong sharingan abilities, which included black flame manipulation and illusion entrapment. His skill and the mystery that is unveiled regarding his personal sacrifices have solidified him as one of the best-written characters in Naruto’s storyline.

10) Killua Zoldyck (Hunter x Hunter)

Courtesy of Madhouse

Killua Zoldyck is a character in Hunter x Hunter and the best friend of the series protagonist, Gon Freecss. He was born into the Zoldyck Family, known for being renowned assassins. Killua began his assassin training at the age of just three years old and had already killed a large number of people when he was first introduced in the show. At 11, Killua runs away from home to take the Hunter Exam, which is where he meets Gon and makes friends that inspire his characteristic loyalty and kindness.

The intriguing part of Killua’s character is his dual nature: he is an efficient and merciless killer when necessary, but is also optimistic and defensive of those he cares for. His ties to Illumi, his older brother and noted antagonist in the anime, create interesting conflict and development for Killua as he learns to reject his previous teachings of belonging in darkness. While Gon is certainly a strong character on his own, Killua’s struggle against his past and desire to move forward have made him a beloved character in Hunter x Hunter.

Did you agree with this list? Who are your favorite side characters, and which main characters do you wish had more distinction in their series?