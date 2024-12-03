My Hero Academia Character Gets Statue Following Final Poll Results

Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight, casually known to friends and fans as Katsuki Bakugo, is officially the most popular character in My Hero Academia. That is, at least based on a global poll from Shonen Jump that ranked 278 characters in the series. After 6.12 million votes were placed and counted, the top three characters were Bakugo, Midoriya, and Todoroki, in that order.

However, there can only be one favorite character, or “THE MHA” in this case. With a bronze statue waiting for the winner, another contest was held with an incredibly tight voting deadline of 24 hours for the “PLUS ULTRA” polling stage. To no surprise, the order of the last round stayed consistent, with Bakugo beating out Midoriya and Todoroki to the top spot.

Katsuki Bakugo Gets Special My Hero Academia Bronze Statue in 2025

Shonen Jump announced the results in an official YouTube video listing the final three in their respective orders. All that’s left now is for Kōhei Horikoshi, the series creator, to design the illustration for the bronze statue to be built in Bakugo’s honor and exhibited in Japan sometime in 2025. The statue’s location and dimensions will be revealed later, but it’ll surely be a draw for fans of the series for years to come.

Top 20 Characters from My Hero Academia

The full list ranking all 278 characters was also shared online, which you can review to see where your favorite characters ranked. The extensive list ranges from Japan’s top-ranked heroes to supporting characters with brief appearances, such as UA students’ parents. This list is pretty definitive, given that the manga is over, and this poll included results worldwide.

The top 20 characters from My Hero Academia, voted on by the fans, are as follows:

Katsuki Bakugo Izuku Midoriya Shoto Todoroki Shota Aizawa Eijiro Kirishima Endeavor Hawks Dabi Tomura Shigaraki Neito Monoma Ochaco Uraraka All Might Himiko Toga Denki Kaminari Hitoshi Shinso Tamaki Amajiki Rody Soul Tenya Ida Tsukutomi Earphone Jack

My Hero Academia is a manga about a young boy without superpowers (“quirks”) inheriting one from the greatest hero the world has ever known. After spending 10 years as one of Shonen Jump’s most popular series, the manga concluded this past summer. The anime’s final season will also air in 2025, bringing the story to a close for most fans. Thankfully, fans will surely experience parts of the series for years to come, whether by visiting attractions like Bakugo’s bronze statue or maybe even through an orchestral symphony like Naruto.

H/T: Shonen Jump on YouTube